Luxe New American Bar & Grill, a new fine dining concept, is set to open at 1331 E. Cary St., next door to Siné Irish Pub in Shockoe Slip.

Expect entrées and shareables such as Cajun honey fried lobster tails and French lamb chops stuffed with lump crab meat paired with Southern side dishes like macaroni and cheese, collard greens and crispy Brussels sprouts. There will also be steaks, pasta dishes, salads and appetizers such as spicy crispy shrimp, salmon bites and house chicken wings.

Luxe is the brainchild of first-time restaurant owner and chef Princess Harrison.

“I’ve been cooking all my life. It’s been a passion and a dream of mine to open my own restaurant,” said the 33-year-old Harrison.

A graduate of The Art Institute of Atlanta’s culinary arts program and L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield County, Harrison was head chef at now shuttered Slyderz Bar & Grill on East Main Street, before launching her own company, Le Mieux Catering, and becoming a personal chef during the pandemic.

“The honey fried lobster tails have been one of my most requested dishes,” she said. “With the sweet and the savory.”

Harrison was originally eyeing the former Brewer’s Café spot on Hull Street, but when her realtor — Savannah Crowther with Sperity Real Estate Ventures — sent her the listing on Cary Street, Harrison was smitten.

“It had the feel for what I was trying to do. With the cobblestone street and the other restaurants in the area, it has more of a tourist feel. It felt like where I should be,” Harrison said.

The space was previously occupied by The Angry Mussels, an Italian restaurant, which closed during the pandemic. Before that, the space was home to Kitchen on Cary, which closed in February 2018 after nearly five years in business.

The interior has an open, airy feel with exposed, white-washed brick walls, an L-shaped bar and barn doors that open to the street.

Luxe New American Bar & Grill is aiming to open for Mother’s Day brunch with a menu featuring crab cakes, cinnamon apple crunch French toast, shrimp and grits and chicken and waffles, paired with eggs and potatoes. A soft opening is planned for the next few weeks. Follow Luxe’s Instagram page @luxeeatsrva for news and updates.

Top five weekend events: 'Hamilton,' Butterflies Live!, Swine & Brine 'Hamilton' Butterflies Live! Elephant & Piggie's 'We Are In a Play!' Swine & Brine Earth Day Celebration