'Main Course' competition will decide Valentine Museum's next resident chef

Valentine Director Bill Martin said he came up with the idea earlier this year and sees it as a small way to contribute to the changing dynamics of downtown Richmond while also helping the city's small businesses thrive.

"There are some things we just need to do to say what the Valentine is about," Martin said. "History is important [but] how we use that special space on Clay Street is really important."

After the winner has been announced, between December and March, Martin said they'll get the "deep dive" help they need with business planning, marketing and other services so they can hit the ground running in the spring. Small businesses, particularly restaurants, often begin with a great idea, he said, but need help on the business side to be successful.

"Making amazing food and making great businesses are sometimes really different," he said, which is why the competition will award the winner those tools to help them be successful.

That, and Martin said the museum's garden space — which has remained open throughout much of the pandemic — is a valued green space downtown that often attracts everyone from patients, doctors and others from nearby MCV Hospital, as well as members of the business community looking for a peaceful place to eat lunch.