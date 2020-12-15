Making A Difference: Anthony Tucker serves customers and community at Nomad's Deli

Walk into Nomad's Deli a stranger, walk out a member of the Nomad's family.
Nomad's is a funky little eatery nestled in heart of Richmond's Northside, at 207 W. Brookland Park Boulevard. At this neighborhood joint, hearty cheesesteaks are the house specialty, as are any of the large subs and sandwiches that Owner Anthony Tucker slings behind the counter
There's the five-meat "Hog Ride" or the Nomad's signature, featuring grilled potatoes, onion and peppers, plus bacon and Nomad sauce and a choice of meats or fried fish. His breakfast sandwiches are available all day and equally as popular are the vegan and vegetarian specials - black bean burgers, big fried eggplant, quinoa salads and more.
Make sure to ask Anthony Tucker about daily specials that aren't on the giant blackboard - he's always got something up his sleeve.
Food is Tucker's business, but community is his soul. He opened Nomad's just over five years ago and from the beginning, he and his family have tried to give back to the community what its given them.
Every Thanksgiving, the Nomad's Deli family hands out free meals to anyone who stops by or they send meals through volunteers to needy families who can't get to their place. They organize backpack drives in late summer for school children, and earlier this year, when COVID-19 closed schools, Nomad's provided free meals for children and college students for several weeks as families adjusted to the new normal.
They've become a place where customers and other businesses know they can donate items - a recent donation of boxes of cereal is proof - and a toy drive happening now will help children get toys for Christmas.
In fact, so much was donated for this year's Thanksgiving meal that Tucker said they're going to have another meal on Christmas Eve so they use up everything they received. Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day, the deli will hand out turkey and sides and rolls to those who need a meal.
"The community was generous," Anthony Tucker said on a recent Friday night. He explained that he used to buy and develop properties in neighboring communities. He bought the building, which includes an upstairs apartment, six years ago in order to open the deli, and he's "been having fun ever since."
Nomad's also offers catering services, which have taken off of late, he said.
Anthony Tucker's daughter, Sydney Tucker, works with her father. She said being part of the community was an important force behind her his desire to open the deli.
"We try and help people as much as we can," Sydney Tucker said recently as she held her wiggly, 7-month-old son, Aiden. "Hopefully, that's the message that we sent out to the people around here."
Whether it's accepting donations of food from local agencies or customers - or simply providing a meal to a hungry individual - "We're a place where you can come and be comfortable and feel at home and if you need some kind of assistance, we're definitely here to see what we can do," she said, or "connect you with the right people if we can't do anything."
Tyrone Booker Bey has lived most of his life in Northside. He frequents Nomad's at least once a week these days - as a younger man, it was two or three times. Bey said he's thrilled to see new businesses bringing Brookland Park Boulevard back to life but Nomad's in particular, he said, reminds him of decades past.
He calls Nomad's "a community place" where friends and neighbors can gather for breakfast and then linger for conversation.
"He's always tried to make his business a good place for people to come...get a good meal for their money," Bey said about Anthony Tucker. Bey said he doesn't eat meat and when he goes to Nomad's, Anthony Tucker always offers to make him something special.
"That’s just not for me – he does that for a lot of customers," Bey said.
But beyond simply feeding people, both paying customers and homeless individuals, Anthony Tucker has invested in the people and the community in a way that belies the ways of a past era, Bey said.
“When I talk to him as a person, I understand his travels through life and how he has worked," he said, adding that Anthony Tucker is not only enriching the community, he's also strengthening his own family by giving them jobs during these tough economic times.
"He's not giving up - he's put his family to work, too," Bey said, then paused. "He's doing a real good job."
(804) 649-6945