Making A Difference: Anthony Tucker serves customers and community at Nomad's Deli

They've become a place where customers and other businesses know they can donate items - a recent donation of boxes of cereal is proof - and a toy drive happening now will help children get toys for Christmas.

In fact, so much was donated for this year's Thanksgiving meal that Tucker said they're going to have another meal on Christmas Eve so they use up everything they received. Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day, the deli will hand out turkey and sides and rolls to those who need a meal.

"The community was generous," Anthony Tucker said on a recent Friday night. He explained that he used to buy and develop properties in neighboring communities. He bought the building, which includes an upstairs apartment, six years ago in order to open the deli, and he's "been having fun ever since."

Nomad's also offers catering services, which have taken off of late, he said.

Anthony Tucker's daughter, Sydney Tucker, works with her father. She said being part of the community was an important force behind her his desire to open the deli.

"We try and help people as much as we can," Sydney Tucker said recently as she held her wiggly, 7-month-old son, Aiden. "Hopefully, that's the message that we sent out to the people around here."