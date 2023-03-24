Max’s on Broad, the fine dining European restaurant on Broad Street in downtown Richmond, announced that it will be closing.

“After almost ten years in service, we have decided to close our doors on April 1,” the restaurant posted to social media.

Liz Kincaid, owner of Max’s on Broad, located at 305 Brook Road, said, the restaurant will close for renovations and a rebranding and hopes to relaunch it sometime in the summer.

“We found with the pandemic, the neighborhood has changed quite a bit around us,” Kincaid said. “The crowd (in the restaurant) is definitely younger. We’re seeing a lot more travelers.”

Max’s on Broad originally opened by Ted Santarella in 2013 as an upscale downtown dining location for French and Belgian fare. Kincaid was the general manager and became an owner after Santarella died.

With RVA Hospitality, Kincaid also owns nearby restaurants Tarrant’s and Bar Solita, as well as Tarrant’s West in Henrico.

“We used to see a lot more people driving in from the surrounding counties, but not so much anymore,” Kincaid said.

While she cannot offer specifics on the new concept, she said it will trend younger for the neighborhood.

Right now, she said she’s most concerned with finding jobs for the staff with other RVA Hospitality restaurants or elsewhere.

“It’s a bittersweet time. It’s been such a wild, exciting ride. We have so many memories here. We have a couple coming for dinner who met and fell in love at Max’s. They had their rehearsal dinner here,” she said.

But Kincaid said she is looking forward to the future and staying in the Arts District.

“We’re excited for the rebrand and to invest long term in this thriving area,” she said.

