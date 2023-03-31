Thai Diner Too, the Carytown mainstay at 3028 W. Cary St., has rebranded at Mayu Sushi & Thai.

Namaoy Kaewsang and his family have been part owners of Thai Diner Too for the past 10 years. When they recently became full owners, they decided to rebrand the restaurant and launch a new menu as Mayu Sushi & Thai.

Familiar Thai dishes from Thai Diner Too remain on the menu, such as pad thai ($14), drunken noodles ($14) and tom yum goong soup ($4-$6). Kaewsang’s parents, Waeo and Sombat, can still be found in the kitchen, preparing all the dishes.

"We're a family-owned, family-run restaurant," Kaewsang said.

Kaewsang’s cousin Poom Simluang is now the sushi chef who crafts visually stunning sushi rolls. Try the sayan roll with salmon, avocado, salmon top, takuan, tobiko and spicy mayo ($8). Or Mayu’s North star roll, featuring smoked salmon, takuan, cucumber, and avocado top ($8).

"We've been doing Thai for a long time. Poom was a sushi chef in Washington D.C. for five years. We are a family restaurant. We thought, why not have him do sushi here?" Kaewsang said.

Mayu closed the restaurant for four months to remodel before reopening last week. The new interior features several nods to Japanese culture with a Japanese gate, a long bar where the sushi is prepared, and a bamboo lattice over the bar.

Mayu is planning further renovations for the front of the restaurant and the exterior in the weeks ahead to make the restaurant more open and noticeable from Cary Street.

Mayu is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. open Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

