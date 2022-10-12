Mi Hacienda closes after 25 years, launches street taco food trucks and catering business

After serving Mexican fare to Richmond for 25 years, Mi Hacienda, the giant, sprawling Pueblo-style restaurant at 8250 Midlothian Turnpike, closed its restaurant doors for good in late August.
The family behind Mi Hacienda, however, says it will continue serving some of its signature flavors – like its famous white sauce – out of a new catering business and two new food trucks.
Sibling pair Javier Ornelas and Juana Garcia opened Mi Hacienda in 1997 inside of its unique, 13,000 square foot location. They decided to sell the building and use its proceeds to have a proper retirement, now that they’re both beyond their mid-seventies.
The younger generation is now stepping up to take over. Ornelas’ son, also named Javier Ornelas and Garcia’s daughter, Rene, are managing the family’s continued legacy through a catering location on Hull Street and two food trucks named El Guapo.
“The idea with El Guapo was always to have things that you wouldn’t find at your other Mexican restaurants,” Ornelas said.
The younger Ornelas said that the family’s new food trucks are serving Mexican street food, a completely different profile than the Tex-Mex focus of the original restaurant. Signature dishes include a variety of tacos like birria, chicken tinga and meats like brisket and pork butt, plus street corn, nachos and handheld burritos.
The two El Guapo trucks are regulars at breweries around town like Final Gravity and Star Hill as well as large, neighborhood events.
“That’s the fun part about a food truck is that we can go anywhere,” Ornelas said.
If anybody doesn’t want to chase El Guapo all around town can order the new Mexican street foods, plus old favorites at their catering kitchen called Hacienda Catering Company at 11106 Hull Street Road or online at https://www.haciendacateringrva.com. Ornelas said the traditional menu is about 80% identical to the original, with some new foods and updates.
They also have another restaurant opened called Quinto Sol Mexican Grill at 8809 Jefferson Davis Highway that offers catering and dine in.
Locations for El Guapo's two food trucks are announced on its social media pages.
