ML Steak Modern Chophouse opens from Lillie Pearl chef Mike Lindsey

Named after his grandmother Mildred Lindsey, chef Mike Lindsey's newest restaurant, ML Steak Modern Chophouse opened this month in downtown Richmond in the former Fatty Smokes space at 328 E. Broad St.

This is the seventh restaurant from Lindsey and his wife Kim, who also own Lillie Pearl, Buttermilk and Honey, Bully Burger and Jubilee.

As the name implies, the new spot is a modern take on a steak and chophouse concept. There are several steak entrees to choose from, highlighted by a filet medallion flight featuring three filets with three different toppings—Oscar lump crab with asparagus and lobster velouté, ML herb butter with house steak sauce and mashed potatoes, and black and blue pepper-crusted topped with blue cheese.

Another menu eye-catcher takes advantage of the smoker from Fatty Smokes where Lindsey was pit-master and chef before opening his own restaurant group. La Chuleta Can Can is a two-pound Puerto Rican style pork chop with the rib, belly and chicharron, served with pickled onions and spicy cilantro crema. It’s billed as perfect for sharing.

We’ve also got our eye on a land and sea burger, featuring Seven Hills Farm beef, lobster meat, asparagus, Havarti cheese, lobster velouté and herb mayo.

Owners converting Pop's Market into third Buttermilk + Honey location Pop’s Market on Grace officially closed last week to begin converting to the owners’ third B…

Appetizers combine Lindsey’s popular Southern style with global flavors in dishes like smoked brisket bao buns with pickled onions, Asian slaw, chili sauce and boom boom sauce, and smoked steelhead trout with Alabama white sauce, arugula, pickled onions and capers.

Vegetarians will want to try smoked cauliflower with chili orange sauce, Thai basil sauce, sesame seeds and green onions, or seared halibut with lemon cream sauce, asparagus risotto and crispy capers. We have already heard rave reviews of the blueberry cobbler cheesecake for dessert.

The lunch menu at ML Steak includes a pulled pork sandwich, a smoked prime rib sandwich, burgers, and salads.

Of course, there is also a fried chicken sandwich, nodding to Lindsey’s Buttermilk and Honey crispy chicken fame.

Beth Dixon of Salt & Acid designed the cocktail menu, which features four different types of Old Fashioneds (any can be smoked for a small up-charge), as well as a Harlem of the South cocktail, paying homage to Jackson Ward, featuring Old Overhold Rye, Licor 43, lemon, aquafaba, ruby port and pink peppercorns.

ML Steak Modern Chophouse is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations can be made online at mlksteakrva.com.