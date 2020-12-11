More than 40 Richmond-area restaurants have closed for good during the pandemic

This story was originally published Sept. 19. The list of closed restaurants has been continually updated. To add one, email kpeifer@richmond.com.

In the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., it was clear that restaurants would be dramatically affected by the social distancing and lifestyle changes necessary to slow the spread of the virus as dining rooms were ordered shut in many states, including Virginia.

In mid-March, Tom Colicchio — the “Top Chef” head judge, restaurateur and activist — was making the national media rounds to warn that 75% or more of independent restaurants would not survive without immediate and swift financial assistance.

Six months now into the pandemic, with dining rooms open but seating still limited, two new reports highlight the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on the restaurant sector of the small-business community.

The National Restaurant Association reported that nearly 100,000 restaurants have shuttered nationwide for good in the past six months — and thousands more could close in the next six months.