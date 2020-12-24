More than 50 Richmond-area restaurants have closed for good during the pandemic

In the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., it was clear that restaurants would be dramatically affected by the social distancing and lifestyle changes necessary to slow the spread of the virus as dining rooms were ordered shut in many states, including Virginia.

In mid-March, Tom Colicchio — the “Top Chef” head judge, restaurateur and activist — was making the national media rounds to warn that 75% or more of independent restaurants would not survive without immediate and swift financial assistance.

The aid that has come has been limited, paltry, and overwhelming ineffective in staving off business closures.

As 2020 comes to a close, dining rooms are open, but limited seating, continued closure of the bar area of Virginia restaurants, hour limitations, colder weather and COVID-19 cases spiking are all factors that continue to hurt local restaurant sales.

And as aid continues to be delayed for everyone, including restaurants,, the closings mount.

These are the Richmond-area restaurants that have closed for good since the start of the pandemic:

Pescados

Pupatella Pizza - Glen Allen location - added