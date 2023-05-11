If you’re looking to wine and dine mom with a fancy Mother’s Day brunch, you’ve probably already made your reservations. Because most of these spots are fully booked for Mother’s Day.

But if you’re wondering, like we were, what is the most expensive place to treat mom to brunch on Mother’s Day? Feast your eyeballs upon these menus. Or save this as your cheat sheet for next year.

The average spending on Mother’s Day is expected to be $274.02 this year, according to a recent survey released by the National Retail Federation.

For a table for a two at many of these spots, you'd still have money left over. Who knew?

Fleming’s: $85-$95 per person

At Fleming’s, treat mom to a filet mignon topped with crab-stuffed shrimp scampi or paired with lobster tail scampi with salad, plus dessert options like chocolate gooey butter cake or New York cheesecake for $85 to $95. And that doesn’t include side dishes like Fleming’s potatoes, which will run you an additional $16 or sautéed mushrooms for $14.

If you really want to treat mom to an over-the-top delight: order the seafood tower filled with ahi tuna poke, shrimp cocktail and lobster tails that arrives with a Moët & Chandon Brut Imperial Champagne for $200.

“One of the things we truly love to do here at Fleming’s is to help people celebrate. We can’t think of a better day to help families celebrate than Mother’s Day,” Geoffrey Leichnetz, wine manager at Fleming’s, said.

Tables for Mother’s Day brunch were still available as of this writing. 9200 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 131, (804) 272-7755 or www.flemingssteakhouse.com.

The Jefferson Hotel: $85 per person

Reservations for Mother’s Day champagne brunch at the Jefferson Hotel have been sold out since Feb. 15, the day reservations opened. The Jefferson Hotel has been Richmond’s swankiest hotel for over 125 years and still draws sold-out crowds for its holiday brunches.

Mother’s Day brunch at the Jefferson runs $85 per person and includes a lavish buffet featuring made-to-order omelets, a seafood tower stacked with smoked salmon, shrimp cocktail and oysters on the half shell, a carving station, salads, charcuterie, breakfast dishes like Southern Comfort French toast or lunch items such as mahi mahi with a ginger sesame glaze. Don’t forget the dessert table, piled high with tarts, pies, cookies, cakes and cheesecakes. And of course, endless champagne.

“The food and service are the stars of Sunday Brunch at The Jefferson but all the extras, like the jazz trio, sparkling wine, ice sculpture and setting make it a memorable dining experience,” a spokesperson for the Jefferson said.

101 W. Franklin St., (804) 649-4662, www.jeffersonhotel.com

Old Original Bookbinder’s Seafood & Steakhouse: $90 per person

Old Original Bookbinder’s is serving a three-course decadent brunch menu for mom for $90 per person. Choose from starters such as jumbo lump crab cakes, oysters on the half shell or shrimp bisque. Second course options include an 8-oz. filet mignon with mashed potatoes and green beans or broiled salmon stuffed with Bookbinder’s signature crab cake, among others, and any dish can be upgraded with a broiled Maine lobster tail for $42 or two sautéed scallops for $20. Limited reservations were still available as of this writing. 2306 E. Cary St., (804) 643-6900 or www.bookbindersrichmond.com.

Or if that’s too pricey for you, you can swing by Bookbinder’s new fast-casual take out spot, BigWife’s at 1017A N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard for the most decadent mac ‘n cheese you’ve ever had for $9-$14.

The Boathouse: $68 per person

Brunch with a view? Count this mom in! Boathouse locations will be serving a lavish buffet spread piled high with salads, omelets to order, Belgian waffles, eggs Benedict, shrimp and grits and carved beef tenderloin, plus side dishes such as smoked salmon with dill cream cheese, sausage and bacon, home fries, muffins and biscuits, plus an extravagant dessert table. All waterfront locations at Rocketts Landing, Midlothian and Hopewell are currently booked for Mother’s Day, however there were still a few tables left at the Short Pump location, sans water view, as of this writing. 11800 W. Broad St., (804) 360-7200. www.boathouseva.com.

Upper Shirley Vineyards: $53 per person

Sitting on the banks of the James River, just 25 minutes from downtown Richmond, Upper Shirley Vineyards has become a destination dining spot.

And the sold-out Mother’s Day buffet brunch is a testament to Upper Shirley’s draw.

The buffet menu includes pan seared salmon, marinated grilled skirt steak, seafood stuffed mac ‘n cheese, French toast, roasted vegetable croissant strata and more, plus homemade desserts such as strawberry shortbread and salted caramel chocolate tortes. Non-alcoholic beverages included, an additional charge for a mimosa or a bottle of Upper Shirley’s award-winning wine. 600 Shirley Plantation Road, Charles City. (804) 829-9463 or https://uppershirley.com

If you're still looking for a Mother's Day brunch spot, check out this recent brunch round-up with several walk-in suggestions.

