MPM Tiki Bar from Mom's Siam & My Noodle Bar opens in Short Pump

The latest venture from Sukanya Pala-art, who along with her sons Joe and Sonny Kiatsuranon co-owns several Richmond-area restaurants, is a combination restaurant, tiki bar and sports bar at 11275 W. Broad St. in Short Pump in the former home of Carolina Ale House and Mimi’s Café.

MPM Tiki Bar combines the names of some of the family’s other restaurants, Mom’s Siam, Pik Nik and My Noodle & Bar, all of which have some representation in the new 6,500 square-foot spot. The restaurant has been renovated to feature wood tones, tree-house style booths, swings and greenery that add to the tiki vibe. There’s also a spacious bar with lots of VCU décor, a pool table, a stage for music and plenty of TV's to show multiple games.

The menu is Asian fusion with some traditional dishes like dumplings and pad thai alongside fusion creations like a steak larb burger or Tikisala curry made with yellow Indian curry and served with Indian rice. Of course there’s an extensive menu of tiki drinks as well as 32 beers on tap for the sports bar crowd. For now, MPM Tiki is open from 3:30 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday and from 11:30 a.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday. Weekend late nights might be coming later as well. https://mpmtikibar.com.