Mrs. Yoder’s doughnuts make a comeback in May

Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen — Richmond’s family-run, fresh doughnut food truck — is making a comeback this month.

That’s right, you can line up to get your fresh, hot, sourdough doughnuts starting May 14 at the Market at Magnolia Green in Moseley.

In late March, Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen shocked Richmond doughnut lovers when the owners announced that they wouldn’t be making doughnuts until further notice and were looking for a new operator to take over the food truck because they were heading out of the country for a mission trip.

“It was just astounding,” co-owner Lucas Miller said of the response. He owns Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen with his brother-in-law Samuel Amaya. “We didn’t know what would happen when we put that post out. The support we got -- wow, we’ve got quite the following in Richmond and the surrounding area.”

When a potential deal with another operator fell through and after receiving thousands of responses, Miller and Amaya decided to start up the doughnut truck themselves with the help of dedicated former employees.

“We decided to preserve the name of Mrs. Yoder's and to keep running it ourselves, so that we can preserve quality and the name,” Miller said.

Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen has been a staple in the community since 2011 when the Mennonite family started to show up with handmade confections at local farmers markets. The family ran the business for nearly 10 years until Miller and Amaya took the reins between 2016 and 2017 after the Yoder family moved to Pennsylvania.

They kept the name and under their leadership, their doughnuts claimed the state’s top doughnut award in 2021 by Food and Wine magazine.

Miller and Amaya will be streamlining the business, going down from two trailers to one. A dedicated team of five former employees will be running the business when Miller and Amaya head to Nicaragua on their mission in June. Miller and Amaya are currently waiting on inspections of their new commissary – where they prep the doughnuts – and hope to have those completed next week.

If the inspections come through, Mrs. Yoder’s aims to be up and running again on May 14.

Miller said that Mrs. Yoder’s plans to return to its previous schedule with stops at Westbury Pharmacy in Henrico, the Great Big Greenhouse in Midlothian, Green Top Sporting Goods in Ashland, the Market at Magnolia Green in Moseley and others. Check out their Facebook page for an updated schedule.

As for the overwhelming love for Mrs. Yoder’s doughnuts, Miller said: “We’ve created a unique product according to the recipe from the Yoder’s themselves. We strive for quality. Our doughnuts don’t have preservatives. Everything is made from scratch. And that's why people love them.”

Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen shuts down until further notice Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen — Metro-Richmond's family run, fresh donut food truck — is shutting down it's operations until further notice, according to a statement the company left on Facebook. Current owners Lucas Miller and his brother-in-law Samuel Amaya are in the process of acquiring a new operator.