Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen named 'best doughnuts' in Virginia

The folks at Food & Wine magazine have doughnuts on the brain and so they delved into the delicious task of picking the best doughnut in every state.

In Virginia, the best doughnut title goes to Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen - the Richmond-based roving food truck that's developed something of a cult following around town in its 10 years or so in business.

"A few years back, a Mennonite family that recently moved to Central Virginia began turning up at a local farmers' market with their sourdough glazed doughnuts—hand-formed, scraggly things, beautiful in their way, hanging on dowels like ornaments, looking every bit like a snack, breakfast, lunch, whatever," wrote Food & Wine.

Sadly for we Richmonders, Mrs. Yoder's is closed for the season right now. But happily for us, they'll be back up and running in March, just a few short weeks away.

In the meantime, check out the RTD's 2014 story on the then-four-year-old doughnut operation.