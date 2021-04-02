Ms. Bee's Juice Bar & Cafe opens Monday at the Valentine Museum

The Valentine Director Bill Martin said Battle-Brown's food made her a finalist but her enthusiasm for her products and their artful presentation pushed judges to declare her the winner.

"This is a healthy, fresh alternative - there's really nothing like it in this neighborhood," Martin said, adding that the space was a fit for her business model. Ms. Bee's relies on machines like juicers, and needs prep areas and refrigerated cases, but she didn't need other kitchen staples, like a hood vent, for example, which the space didn't have.

"It's a very limited space...but it does support her model of doing raw foods," Martin said. "In many ways, it's the perfect fit."

Battle-Brown, a Richmond native, opened her North Side juice bar in January 2020 at 114 W Brookland Park Blvd. But even as the pandemic took hold, she never closed, she said. Instead, she thrived throughout 2020 from customers who sought changes to their health and were looking for healthy alternatives.

It's a story she knows well. Battle-Brown said she had a health scare five years ago and it caused her to take charge of her health. She began eating more raw fruits and vegetables and cut out meat, and learned the benefits of juicing.