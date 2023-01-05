My Empanada expands, Alamo's Frontier reopens, Odyssey Fish closes for move

More empanadas on the way for Richmond, plus Alamo's sister restaurant reopens and Odyssey Fish closes to move to former Billy Pie spot.

My Empanada expands

My Empanada has expanded its location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. Choose from over ten different types of empanadas, spanning breakfast, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. Juan and Claudia Urrea started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer’s market and online sales. The café is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Frontier by Alamo reopens

Church Hill’s favorite barbecue joint Alamo (2202 Jefferson Ave.) may be closed for renovations, but it’s sister restaurant Frontier by Alamo (412 N. 25th St.) has reopened. Along with signature barbecue, the menu features chile rellenos, specialty burgers, and mesquite rotisserie chicken. The restaurant is currently serving dinner on Wednesday and lunch and dinner Thursday through Sunday. Stop in for happy hour from 3 to 6 on Fridays for $2 off appetizers, $1 off craft beers and $5 glasses of house wine.

Brecotea expands

Brecotea Baking Studio has moved to a new location at 9627 W. Broad St. The café features crepe cakes, fresh pastries, milk tea, boba and other treats in chic, streamlined digs. It moved down the road from its original location at 9125 that opened in 2019. This was the first location for a franchise concept—a second location opened in Cary, N.C., in 2022.

Odyssey Fish closes for move; Hatch hosts local talent night

As chefs Lee Gregory and Bobo Catoe get closer to opening their new location (6919 Patterson Ave., formerly home of Billy Pie), they’ve closed their location in Hatch Local Food Hall. Our intel says the new restaurant is getting closer, but no official date has been announced yet.

For the month of January, the space in Hatch Local will be filled with pop-ups: Auntie Ning’s filipino food from January 4-8, 1115 Mobile Kitchen—known for traditional and plant-based fried chicken—from January 11-15, Horne Dogs hot dogs and vegan “not dogs” from January 18-22, and Smashed RVA burgers from January 25-29.

On Jan. 30, Hatch Local will be hosting A Night of Local Talent, inviting guests to dress to impress for an evening of elevated fare from resident chefs and guests. Tickets cost $125 and include dishes from The Royal Pig, Sincero, Buttermilk & Honey, Fat Kid Sandwiches, Conejo, Pinky’s, Fat Rabbit, and Hans Doxzen of Grissette, Jardin and Quarterhorse, pastry chef Olivia Wilson, alongside one specialty cocktail from The Verdant Lady and one from The Jasper.

PHOTOS: My Empanada expands