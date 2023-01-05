My Empanada expands, Alamo's Frontier reopens, Odyssey Fish closes for move

A new seating area for dine-in is seen at My Empanada in Henrico, VA on January 3, 2023. Juan and Claudia Urrea started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer's markets and online sales. They have now expanded their location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Sweet empanadas filled with guava are for sale at My Empanada in Henrico, VA on January 3, 2023. Juan and Claudia Urrea started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer's markets and online sales. They have now expanded their location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Claudia Urrea demonstrates how to make an empanada at My Empanada in Henrico, VA on January 3, 2023. Urrea and her husband Juan started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer's markets and online sales. They have now expanded their location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Claudia Urrea demonstrates how to make an empanada using a machine to press the dough at My Empanada in Henrico, VA on January 3, 2023. Urrea and her husband Juan started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer's markets and online sales. They have now expanded their location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
A new seating area for dine-in is seen at My Empanada in Henrico, VA on January 3, 2023. Juan and Claudia Urrea started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer's markets and online sales. They have now expanded their location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Claudia Urrea demonstrates how to make an empanada using a machine to press the dough at My Empanada in Henrico, VA on January 3, 2023. Urrea and her husband Juan started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer's markets and online sales. They have now expanded their location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Frozen empanadas and arepas are for sale at My Empanada in Henrico, VA on January 3, 2023. Juan and Claudia Urrea started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer's markets and online sales. They have now expanded their location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Claudia Urrea demonstrates how to make a breakfast empanada at My Empanada in Henrico, VA on January 3, 2023. Urrea and her husband Juan started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer's markets and online sales. They have now expanded their location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Juan Urrea puts a tray of empanadas back into the case at My Empanada in Henrico, VA on January 3, 2023. Urrea and his wife Claudia started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer's markets and online sales. They have now expanded their location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Milhojas is one of the new desserts offered at My Empanada in Henrico, VA as seen on January 3, 2023. Juan and Claudia Urrea started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer's markets and online sales. They have now expanded their location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Milhojas is one of the new desserts offered at My Empanada in Henrico, VA as seen on January 3, 2023. Juan and Claudia Urrea started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer's markets and online sales. They have now expanded their location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Claudia Urrea demonstrates how to make an empanada using a machine to press the dough at My Empanada in Henrico, VA on January 3, 2023. Urrea and her husband Juan started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer's markets and online sales. They have now expanded their location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Chicken empanadas at My Empanada in Henrico, VA on January 3, 2023. Juan and Claudia Urrea started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer's markets and online sales. They have now expanded their location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Brecotea Baking Studio has moved to a new location at 9627 W. Broad St.
More empanadas on the way for Richmond, plus Alamo's sister restaurant reopens and Odyssey Fish closes to move to former Billy Pie spot.
My Empanada expands
My Empanada has expanded its location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. Choose from over ten different types of empanadas, spanning breakfast, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. Juan and Claudia Urrea started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer’s market and online sales. The café is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Church Hill’s favorite barbecue joint Alamo (2202 Jefferson Ave.) may be closed for renovations, but it’s sister restaurant Frontier by Alamo (412 N. 25th St.) has reopened. Along with signature barbecue, the menu features chile rellenos, specialty burgers, and mesquite rotisserie chicken. The restaurant is currently serving dinner on Wednesday and lunch and dinner Thursday through Sunday. Stop in for happy hour from 3 to 6 on Fridays for $2 off appetizers, $1 off craft beers and $5 glasses of house wine.
Brecotea expands
Brecotea Baking Studio has moved to a new location at 9627 W. Broad St. The café features crepe cakes, fresh pastries, milk tea, boba and other treats in chic, streamlined digs. It moved down the road from its original location at 9125 that opened in 2019. This was the first location for a franchise concept—a second location opened in Cary, N.C., in 2022.
Odyssey Fish closes for move; Hatch hosts local talent night
As chefs Lee Gregory and Bobo Catoe get closer to opening their new location (6919 Patterson Ave., formerly home of Billy Pie), they’ve closed their location in Hatch Local Food Hall. Our intel says the new restaurant is getting closer, but no official date has been announced yet.
For the month of January, the space in Hatch Local will be filled with pop-ups: Auntie Ning’s filipino food from January 4-8, 1115 Mobile Kitchen—known for traditional and plant-based fried chicken—from January 11-15, Horne Dogs hot dogs and vegan “not dogs” from January 18-22, and Smashed RVA burgers from January 25-29.
On Jan. 30, Hatch Local will be hosting A Night of Local Talent, inviting guests to dress to impress for an evening of elevated fare from resident chefs and guests. Tickets cost $125 and include dishes from The Royal Pig, Sincero, Buttermilk & Honey, Fat Kid Sandwiches, Conejo, Pinky’s, Fat Rabbit, and Hans Doxzen of Grissette, Jardin and Quarterhorse, pastry chef Olivia Wilson, alongside one specialty cocktail from The Verdant Lady and one from The Jasper.
PHOTOS: My Empanada expands
Megan Marconyak has been devouring every fresh flavor she can find and capturing it in writing for over 15 years. Drool along with her dining adventures, and send her your #RVADine tips on Instagram, @MeganMarcoStyle.
A new seating area for dine-in is seen at My Empanada in Henrico, VA on January 3, 2023. Juan and Claudia Urrea started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer's markets and online sales. They have now expanded their location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sweet empanadas filled with guava are for sale at My Empanada in Henrico, VA on January 3, 2023. Juan and Claudia Urrea started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer's markets and online sales. They have now expanded their location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Claudia Urrea demonstrates how to make an empanada at My Empanada in Henrico, VA on January 3, 2023. Urrea and her husband Juan started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer's markets and online sales. They have now expanded their location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Claudia Urrea demonstrates how to make an empanada using a machine to press the dough at My Empanada in Henrico, VA on January 3, 2023. Urrea and her husband Juan started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer's markets and online sales. They have now expanded their location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
A new seating area for dine-in is seen at My Empanada in Henrico, VA on January 3, 2023. Juan and Claudia Urrea started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer's markets and online sales. They have now expanded their location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Claudia Urrea demonstrates how to make an empanada using a machine to press the dough at My Empanada in Henrico, VA on January 3, 2023. Urrea and her husband Juan started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer's markets and online sales. They have now expanded their location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Frozen empanadas and arepas are for sale at My Empanada in Henrico, VA on January 3, 2023. Juan and Claudia Urrea started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer's markets and online sales. They have now expanded their location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Claudia Urrea demonstrates how to make a breakfast empanada at My Empanada in Henrico, VA on January 3, 2023. Urrea and her husband Juan started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer's markets and online sales. They have now expanded their location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Juan Urrea puts a tray of empanadas back into the case at My Empanada in Henrico, VA on January 3, 2023. Urrea and his wife Claudia started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer's markets and online sales. They have now expanded their location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Milhojas is one of the new desserts offered at My Empanada in Henrico, VA as seen on January 3, 2023. Juan and Claudia Urrea started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer's markets and online sales. They have now expanded their location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Milhojas is one of the new desserts offered at My Empanada in Henrico, VA as seen on January 3, 2023. Juan and Claudia Urrea started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer's markets and online sales. They have now expanded their location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Claudia Urrea demonstrates how to make an empanada using a machine to press the dough at My Empanada in Henrico, VA on January 3, 2023. Urrea and her husband Juan started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer's markets and online sales. They have now expanded their location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Chicken empanadas at My Empanada in Henrico, VA on January 3, 2023. Juan and Claudia Urrea started My Empanada as a way to share their Columbian culture in 2016, selling from a small storefront, and during the Covid-19 pandemic they focused on farmer's markets and online sales. They have now expanded their location at 1421 Blue Jay Lane in Tuckahoe to include a storefront with seating, beverages, smoothies, desserts, and plenty of empanadas. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH