NAPA Kitchen and Wine brings a glitzy dining experience and self-serve wine lounge to Westchester Commons

The newest establishment from the parent company of Sedona Taphouse fills 6,700 square feet in Westchester Commons with an exhibition kitchen, an outdoor bar with a wood-burning fireplace, and a self-service wine lounge with 24 selections for guests to choose from.

You might remember executive chef Todd Johnson from Mezzanine in Carytown. There he drew on his role as sous chef to Wolfgang Puck in the famed Spago Restaurant, as well as time in kitchens in Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and India, to build a menu of West Coast-inspired dishes featuring seafood, steaks, salads and sushi (I’m eyeing chorizo-roasted oysters and pineapple crème brûlée).

The regular wine list focuses on California selections with plenty of by-the-glass options. There’s also a full cocktail and beer menu. Guests can also join NAPA’s wine club for exclusive access to wine tastings and wines of the month. NAPA Kitchen and Wine, Westchester Commons, 15825 WC Main St., (804) 893-5684 https://nkwine.com