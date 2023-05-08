Blue Bee Cider has new owners and a new location coming in the future.

Blue Bee employees Mackenzie Smith and Taylor Benson purchased the cidery from founder Courtney Mailey in March.

“My parents are getting older and I wanted to have more time to spend with them,” Mailey said of her decision to step away from the business.

Mailey worked in economic development for 12 years, before leaving to attend cider school and start Blue Bee Cider. She launched Richmond’s first urban cidery in South Richmond in 2012 before moving into the former city stables in 2016.

The stables property was purchased for $395,000 as part of a historic tax credit rehab project and $1.2 million went into the renovation of the circa 1940 buildings. The Scott’s Addition complex became an iconic spot for cider on the courtyard surrounded by string lights and the old buildings.

Late last year, Mailey sold the Blue Bee buildings at 1320 Summit Ave. to unknown buyers for $2.9 million.

Although the new buyers have not yet announced their plans for the property, they filed plans with the city for a variety of uses that could include a market, bakery, restaurant, tasting room and distillery.

“I have always considered that property to be the crown jewel of Scott’s Addition,” Mailey said. “I have every confidence that the new owners see it that way too. I am looking forward to seeing how they take the rehab and revitalization up a notch.”

As for Blue Bee Cider, its new owners Smith and Benson have leased 4,800 square feet of industrial space at 4811 Bethlehem Road in Henrico.

Smith and Benson, high school sweethearts, have worked at Blue Bee for eight years, with Smith managing events and Benson as the head cidermaker.

“We’ve put our blood, sweat and tears into it for so long and always treated it as our own. It only made sense for us to step up and take it on as our own,” Smith said of the couple’s decision to purchase the business for an undisclosed sum.

Their plans for the new location include a much bigger bar with 15 taps and bar seating, capacity for 150 and smaller tanks that will allow Benson to rotate more quickly and put out new products more frequently.

“We’ll be working with new varietals, new flavors and will be able to carry more at once,” Benson said. He plans to downsize the production and produce around 8,000 to 10,000 gallons a year, to allow for more variety.

The space itself will be smaller, going from 10,000 square feet at the Summit Stables to 4,800 square feet. The space will also move to more of an interior location.

“We’re making it very cozy and warm, a comfortable space with couches, coffee tables and chairs. We want it to be a place where people want to hang out for a while,” Smith said. “We were never able to do that before in Scott’s Addition where most of the seating was outdoors. The winter was pretty hard on us at Summit Stables.”

Blue Bee will be working with Johannas Design Group on the new design for Bethlehem Road.

While the new location will no longer see the foot traffic that Blue Bee enjoyed in the heart of Scott’s Addition, Smith said that they’re hopeful to see where the new neighborhood is headed.

“We’re right near Libbie Mill-Midtown. Westwood is being coined Scott’s West. Or Scott’s 2.0,” Smith said. Harp’s Landing is set to bring 398 apartments to the neighborhood, with construction starting this summer. “We’ll be in the midst of all that. We’re only six minutes away from our old location.”

Smith and Benson are hoping 4811 Bethlehem Road will be ready sometime in the fall.

In the meantime, they’re offering curbside pickup at the Summit Stables location, which they’re renting from the new owners for production space, as well as FedEx shipping and local home delivery. Blue Bee can also be found on tap or purchased by the bottle at Ardent Craft Ales. Blue Bee will also be doing some pop-ups at local businesses like Truckle Cheesemongers at 714 N. Sheppard St.

“We really enjoyed our time [in Scott’s Addition], but we’re ready to move on to the next space,” Smith said.

