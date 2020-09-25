New restaurant, &pizza, now open at Willow Lawn

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Willow Lawn has a new restaurant with &pizza - a D.C.-based fast casual pizza chain that specializes in long and narrow, make-your-own pizzas.

There are a few specialty pizzas on the menu, including the Dirty Bird with chicken, jalapenos and bleu cheese and the American Honey, with hot honey, pepperoni and goat cheese. But make-your-own - available on traditional or gluten-free dough - are the real draw at this place.

The pizzas are single-serve and around $9. Sodas, cookies and garlic knots round out the menu.

&pizza has locations up and down the East Coast, including in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. The Willow Lawn location opened Wednesday.

The new restaurant is at 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, in the former Dairy Queen space, and is open daily for lunch and dinner for takeout or delivery.

The restaurant is reachable via its website (andpizza.com) or text message - and prefers text message be sent via hashtag.