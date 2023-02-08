Verseau Bistro by Say Cheese…cake RVA

If you’ve ever ordered cheesecake at Latitude’s in Midlothian or O’Toole’s Restaurant & Pub in Forest Hill, you’ve tried the confections of Say Cheese…cake!

Owner Cheryl Wittman opened the business almost three years ago to fulfill a lifelong dream and found success selling mini and full-size cheesecakes cakes in myriad flavors online and to restaurants out of a commissary kitchen in Stony Point Fashion Park. In January, she converted the kitchen into Verseau Bistro (9200 Stony Point Parkway #180), a full cafe that’s open to the public.

The menu features the decadent cheesecakes Say Cheese…cake! Is known for, along with savory cheesecake bouchées, which are creamy like cheesecake, but feature herbs, spices, cheesecakes and meats in the filling and are baked in puff pastry. Build-your-own charcuterie boards feature popular house made whipped feta in monthly changing flavors, sourdough bread from Europa Crust, meats, nuts and jams. There’s also beer, wine and espresso to wash it all down.

Stop in for happy hour Tuesday through Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. for half off all beer and wine, $7 mini charcuterie plates, six mini savory cheesecakes for $5, and six mini sweet cheesecakes for $10.

Brick House on the Boulevard

The latest location of Brick House Diner in the former Kitchen 64 (3336 Arthur Ashe Blvd.) opened on Feb. 7 with a refreshed interior and menu favorites from the other locations. Along with American-style breakfast and lunch and a few Greek favorites, Brick House offers mimosas, breakfast shooters, crushes and coffee drinks. Initial hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Chic’n & Beer

Located in the former home of Brewhouse (1800 W. Main St.) in Shockoe Bottoms, Chic'n & Beer fills a tender-shaped hole left in the area when The Hot Chick closed to become part of EAT Restaurant Group’s Scott’s Addition food hall opening later this year and is a second location from the owners of popular fried chicken spot Chic n’ Crave in Jackson Ward. As the name implies, the menu features chicken wings with eight different sauce options, chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, biscuits and Cajun-style sides. During happy hour from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily, you can also buy one beer and get a second for $2.

PHOTOS: Brick House on Boulevard opens, Verseau Bistro and Chic’n & Beer Chic'n & Beer ChicBeer - Premium Chicken Sandwich-wings-Just Chic'n Tenders.jpg Brick House Diner Brick House Diner Brick House Diner Verseau - Savory mini cheesecakes.jpg Verseau Bistro Verseau Bistro Verseau Bistro