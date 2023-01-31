New Sugar Shack location opening near Brandermill

A new location for Sugar Shack donuts is headed near Brandermill.

The new location will be located in Charter Colony at 2425 Colony Crossing Way in Midlothian.

A Sugar Shack employee said that the new location is expected to open this week or next week.

The first Sugar Shack opened at 1001 N. Lombardy St. in Richmond in 2013 and became popular for its hand-rolled, hand-cut and hand-dipped creations. An expansion of 11 stores followed, with locations in Stafford, Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, Mechanicsville, Virginia Beach and elsewhere. Many have closed or changed owners.

In Virginia, there will now be three Sugar Shack locations, at 1001 N. Lombardy St. in Richmond, 1931 Huguenot Road in North Chesterfield and the new location at 2425 Colony Crossing Way in Midlothian.