 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

New Sugar Shack location opening near Brandermill

  • 0
20141117_MBZ_COVR_AWE05

Eddie Harrison makes strawberry Oreo donuts at Sugar Shack Wednesday, November 12, 2014.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND

Richmond restaurants have dishes, drinks and treats to bust your January diet

A new location for Sugar Shack donuts is headed near Brandermill.

The new location will be located in Charter Colony at 2425 Colony Crossing Way in Midlothian.

A Sugar Shack employee said that the new location is expected to open this week or next week.

Former business partner will seek new trial in $2.5 million defamation suit against Sugar Shack founder

The first Sugar Shack opened at 1001 N. Lombardy St. in Richmond in 2013 and became popular for its hand-rolled, hand-cut and hand-dipped creations. An expansion of 11 stores followed, with locations in Stafford, Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, Mechanicsville, Virginia Beach and elsewhere. Many have closed or changed owners.

In Virginia, there will now be three Sugar Shack locations, at 1001 N. Lombardy St. in Richmond, 1931 Huguenot Road in North Chesterfield and the new location at 2425 Colony Crossing Way in Midlothian.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Happy Birthday, Justin Timberlake! Five fun facts about the singer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News