New Sugar Shack location opening near Brandermill

From staff reports
Richmond restaurants have dishes, drinks and treats to bust your January diet
A new location for
Sugar Shack donuts is headed near Brandermill.
The new location will be located in Charter Colony at 2425 Colony Crossing Way in Midlothian.
A Sugar Shack employee said that the new location is expected to open this week or next week.
The first Sugar Shack opened at 1001 N. Lombardy St. in Richmond in 2013 and became popular for its hand-rolled, hand-cut and hand-dipped creations. An expansion of 11 stores followed, with locations in Stafford, Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, Mechanicsville, Virginia Beach and elsewhere. Many have closed or changed owners.
In Virginia, there will now be three Sugar Shack locations, at 1001 N. Lombardy St. in Richmond, 1931 Huguenot Road in North Chesterfield and the new location at 2425 Colony Crossing Way in Midlothian.
PHOTOS: Sugar Shack Donuts through the years
20150608_DISCO_CARV_02
L-R, Gaelan Rose helps customer Vonetta Hampton at Sugar Shack Wed. April 1, 2015.
Mark Gormus
20150608_DISCO_CARV_03
Sugar Shack Wed. April 1, 2015 IN Richmond VA.
Mark Gormus
SUGAR SHACK
The original Sugar Shack Donuts location in Richmond, Va. on 1001 N Lombardy St. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
SUGAR SHACK
The original Sugar Shack Donuts location in Richmond, Va. on 1001 N Lombardy St. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
2018026_DINE_LUTHER_03
Beef Luther burger at Luther Burger on Huguenot Road in Chesterfield County. 8/26/2018
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
2018026_DINE_LUTHER_04
Caramel milkshake at Luther Burger on Huguenot Road in Chesterfield County. 8/26/2018
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
2018026_DINE_LUTHER_05
Chocolate cake donut at Luther Burger on Huguenot Road in Chesterfield County. 8/26/2018
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
2018026_DINE_LUTHER_07
Crab burger at Luther Burger on Huguenot Road in Chesterfield County. 8/26/2018
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20150618_BIZ_DONUT_KM1
Therealee Bathrick brings out more doughnuts as customers wait at the new Sugar Shack doughnut shop on Huguenot Road, just west of Robious Road, June 17, 2015. Waiting at the counter are Jeleen Capopom (left) and Darinel Soto.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20150618_BIZ_DONUT_KM4
Sugar Shack, a Richmond-based doughnut chain, has a location in Chesterfield County.
2015, P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20150618_BIZ_DONUT_KM5
Josh Ellett makes doughnuts at the new Sugar Shack doughnut shop on Huguenot Road, just west of Robious Road, June 17, 2015.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20150618_BIZ_DONUT_KM6
Lemonade doughnuts and strawberry-lemon doughnuts are a new popular flavor at the new Sugar Shack doughnut shop on Huguenot Road, just west of Robious Road. June 17, 2015.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20150618_BIZ_DONUT_KM7
An order of one dozen doughnuts at the new Sugar Shack doughnut shop on Huguenot Road, just west of Robious Road, June 17, 2015.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20141117_MBZ_COVR_AWE04
Buffalo chicken donuts are sold at Sugar Shack Wednesday, November 12, 2014.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20141117_MBZ_COVR_AWE03
Sugar Shack sells a variety of donuts Wednesday, November 12, 2014.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20141117_MBZ_COVR_AWE02
Ian Sullivan cuts donuts at Sugar Shack Wednesday, November 12, 2014.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20141117_MBZ_COVR_AWE05
Eddie Harrison makes strawberry Oreo donuts at Sugar Shack Wednesday, November 12, 2014.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20141117_MBZ_COVR_AWE07
Eddie Harrison puts strawberry topping on donuts at Sugar Shack Wednesday, November 12, 2014.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20141117_MBZ_COVR_AWE01
Ian Sullivan prepares donuts at Sugar Shack Wednesday, November 12, 2014.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
R0309_FLR_COVER
Sugar Shack: Ian Kelley tattooed a Betty Boop donut on his arm, just above Boo-Ya!, which he says is his favorite.
Dean Hoffmeyer
