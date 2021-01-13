New takeout and delivery-only Mac & Cheese-focused restaurant now open in Shockoe Bottom

At long last, there is a Richmond restaurant exclusive dedicated to Mac & Cheese.

BigWife's Mac & Cheese - an "experimental pop-up concept focusing exclusively on macaroni and cheese" - officially opened this week inside the Old Original Bookbinder’s Seafood & Steakhouse space at 2306 E. Cary St. in Shockoe Bottom.

The pop-up is from Bookbinder's owner John Taxin and his wife, Jayme, and Bookbinder's is still open - and it's menu is still available, in addition to the BigWife's. They've been testing the concept since November as a way to bring in extra revenue during the pandemic, which has devastated sales at every full service restaurant in country.

BigWife's menu includes a selection of nine entree-sized portions of fancy mac and cheese dishes, such as Buffalo Mac with spicy chicken and gorgonzola cheese; Little Figgy Mac with goat cheese, ham and fig; Mac Lorraine with bacon, scallions, and gruyere; and Greek Wedding Mac with tomato, olive, artichokes, pepperoncini and feta.

Each entree is $12, with the exception of plain mac and cheese for $8, three entree salads ($8) and a "big ass cookie" for $5. Any mac and cheese can be made-gluten free.

In short, according to the restaurant's social media profile, "it is delicious and cheap."