New takeout and delivery-only Mac & Cheese-focused restaurant now open in Shockoe Bottom

At long last, there is a Richmond restaurant exclusive dedicated to Mac & Cheese.
BigWife's Mac & Cheese - an "experimental pop-up concept focusing exclusively on macaroni and cheese" - officially opened this week inside the Old Original Bookbinder’s Seafood & Steakhouse space at 2306 E. Cary St. in Shockoe Bottom.
The pop-up is from Bookbinder's owner John Taxin and his wife, Jayme, and Bookbinder's is still open - and it's menu is still available, in addition to the BigWife's. They've been testing the concept since November as a way to bring in extra revenue during the pandemic, which has devastated sales at every full service restaurant in country.
BigWife's menu includes a selection of nine entree-sized portions of fancy mac and cheese dishes, such as Buffalo Mac with spicy chicken and gorgonzola cheese; Little Figgy Mac with goat cheese, ham and fig; Mac Lorraine with bacon, scallions, and gruyere; and Greek Wedding Mac with tomato, olive, artichokes, pepperoncini and feta.
Each entree is $12, with the exception of plain mac and cheese for $8, three entree salads ($8) and a "big ass cookie" for $5. Any mac and cheese can be made-gluten free.
In short, according to the restaurant's social media profile, "it is delicious and cheap."
As the name suggests, "BigWife" is a reference to Taxin's wife - one used with affection during her pregnancies and one that she enjoyed (in other words, spouses, don't try this out at home without express permission. Probably safest to get it in writing.).
"Mac and cheese ... [was] exactly what owner Jayme Taxin craved throughout both her pregnancies. Her husband John began affectionately referring to her as Big Wife as her belly would grow. A glowing and happy pregnant woman, she celebrated her weight gain indicative of a healthy pregnancy at every doctor’s appointment," the website says.
While there are at least two local restaurants dedicated to grilled cheese, mac and cheese on its own has been shockingly neglected as the full-focus by the dining community. Until now.
BigWife's is open for takeout and delivery Monday through Thursday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Orders can be placed at bigwifesmac.com and via Grubhub for delivery. Bookbinders is open nighty for dine-in, takeout and delivery. Its menu is available at bookbindersrichmond.com. The restaurant's parking lot is available to use for customers of either concept.
