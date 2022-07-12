New Virginia Cider Trail digital passport offers discounts and giveaways for visiting Virginia cideries

With more than 50 cideries, Virginia ranks sixth in the United States for the most cider producers, and a new program makes it even easier to explore them.

“There’s this really vibrant and rich cider culture in Virginia,” says Michelle McGrath, executive director of the American Cider Association. “We wanted to specifically highlight cider and Virginia apples across the United States.”

The Virginia Cider Trail passport isn’t an app that you have to download—you sign up for free at ciderculture.com/virginiacidertrail and your passport is texted and emailed to you. You can also save it to your phone’s home screen for easy access. There are 29 participating cideries—when you visit one, just open your passport and check in. No cheating—your phone’s geo location services must be turned on in order to check in. Many of the participating cideries offer discounts or buy-one-get-one-free deals through the passport, which will be available through June 25, 2023, plus there are all kinds of giveaways going on too.

“It’s about playing and the trail is a game,” McGrath says. In fact, the first 100 people to check in at 10 cideries will receive a “Virginia is for Cider Lovers” medal. “Just like you get a medal for running a race, we’re encouraging people to run the cider trail," McGrath says. In addition, the person with the most check-ins each quarter will receive a hooded sweatshirt. And each check-in at a cidery gains you an entry for a chance to win a grand prize of two nights at Magnolia Cottage Airbnb in Kilmarnock, with over 2,000 heirloom apple trees that are used to create the cider at Ditchley Cider Works nearby.

“A lot of these cideries can be so small and it can be a stretch to collaborate, so having a trail like this is really helpful,” says Brian Ahnmark, Cider Evangelist for Blue Bee Cider in Scott’s Addition, which is a participating cidery on the trail. “A lot of people think cider is only one thing, but we’re basically making wine with apples… so many ciders have stories and to have a trail that ties it all together is great.”

“We hope people take away that there’s a wide range of cider flavors and styles,” McGrath says, “We want people to go out and explore. It’s not really about dry or sweet anymore. It’s about do I like something funky, rich, or acid-forward?”

“People often come in and ask for a dry cider,” Ahnmark says. “It’s like they have a little trepidation. This should be an adventure. There are so many styles—dry, semi dry, dessert, ciders made with hops, barrel-aged, fruit infusions.”

McGrath also encourages people to pair cider with food, and The American Cider Association is also currently promoting Dry Cider July to remind people how well cider can pair with grilled food and barbecue. Blue Bee Cider is also currently offering a Dry Cider July sampler with a four-pack of different single-varietal 750 ml ciders for $63.

Along with Blue Bee, Richmond area participating cideries include Buskey Cider in Scott’s Addition, Bryant’s Dry Cider in Shockoe Bottom, and Courthouse Creek Cider in Maidens, Va.