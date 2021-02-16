New virtual food hall now open in Chesterfield where residents can order delivery from 5 restaurants at once

For Richmonder Curtiss Stancil, the pandemic's negative impact on his business turned out to be a good thing.

Faced with the temporary closure of his concession and catering business due the pandemic, Stancil did what many in food service did - he pivoted.

He took his decades of catering and concession experience and launched two new concepts - both virtual food halls under the umbrella A.M. Kitchen Company - and both focused on feeding people where they wanted to be - at home. One opened in Hatch Kitchen RVA in South Richmond in October and the second, the larger of the two, opened this month in Chesterfield County.

Through A.M. Kitchen in Chesterfield, diners can choose from any of five food concepts - Da' Best Damn Breakfast (serving breakfast all day), Breakwich (breakfast sandwiches), Anniebell's Famous Oven Fried Chicken (fried chicken), DJ's Halfsmokes & Burgers (hot dogs and burger) and Orleans Beignets (beignets) - all available for pick up from the food hall at 9545 Amberdale Drive in Chesterfield, which is off Hull Street Road east of Courthouse Road. Or the food is available via delivery through every major third party delivery service (UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub and more).