New wine shop Celladora Wines brings natural wines to the Fan and pop-ups like LundiGras.

The new bottle shop and café recently opened on Lombardy Street in a former hair salon.

Owner Megan Hopkins moved to Richmond from New York during the pandemic and is passionate about minimal intervention and natural wines.

Browse bottles with eye-catching labels in the cozy atmosphere featuring exposed brick and an eye-catching abstract acrylic, oil and charcoal painting by Olivia Wilson, who is also an accomplished pastry chef (formerly of Brenner Pass).

Or, sidle up to one of the tables and enjoy a glass of wine in-house alongside light bites, such as like fish dip, cheeses, charcuterie and cakes baked by Wilson.

Reservations are accepted via text or phone for the 700-square-foot space, but one table is always kept available for walk-ins. Also, keep your eye out for special wine tastings and dinners that are already taking place.

Celladora Wines will also be hosting a series of upcoming pop-ups:

Feb. 27 - Oro: The multi-regional Italian-inspired pop-up from Laine Myers will be featuring a seasonal menu with hits like tortellini in brodo. https://ororva.square.site/

Feb. 28 - LundiGras: A pop-up by Kathryn Schmitz and Danny McDermott will celebrate New Orleans and the end of Carnival season with veg-forward Louisiane-inspired dishes and special beverage selections from 5 to 9 p.m.

March 7 - Cheese and wine pairing event with cheesemonger Sara Aducci

Celladora Wines, 111b N. Lombardy St., (804) 709-5216, www.celladorawines.com