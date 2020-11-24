Nick Kafantaris, who transformed Joe's Inn into a Richmond institution, dies at 76

“It was heartbreaking — he wanted nothing more than to be sitting in Joe’s Inn just talking to people,” Tina Kafantaris said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Katie Price, who has worked at Joe’s Inn for 18 years and is one of the restaurant’s managers, recalled Mr. Kafantaris as a complicated man who didn’t mind barking orders at staff members, even if he didn’t know them. Over the years, the two forged a friendship.

“He became part of my life at Joe’s more than anybody else,” she said. Because he lived upstairs, “he was the one person I’d see every morning, [and] if I didn’t see his face show up for coffee, I panicked.”

Price said staff members are trying to come to grips with a restaurant void of Mr. Kafantaris’ presence — and that even on his grumpiest days, just having him there was part of the Joe’s Inn experience.

“So many of us are so sad,” Price said. “He was so loved in that place.”

Hanover County resident Otis Fulton recalled fond memories of family dinners at Joe’s Inn. His family spent so much time there that a plaque hung on the wall at the booth where they always sat. It read: “Fulton Party of Six.”