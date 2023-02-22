A new restaurant will be moving into The Mill’s space and will be rebranding the restaurant, but that business has yet to officially announce its plans.
It should be a “good fit for the neighborhood,” Worthy said. “It will be a casual, family-friendly environment. We’re hoping they’ll be able to retain some of our staff.” The new restaurant could open as early as mid-March, Worthy said.
Worthy, Zimmerman and Carlton launched the Liberty Public House in Church Hill, and later sold that business in 2019 to new owners. Zimmerman was also the previous owner of Mojo’s, which closed in 2020 after the building was sold. Worthy said that she is planning to exit the restaurant business and is looking for a better work-life balance.
“Owning a restaurant that’s open seven days a week, you’re always on call,” she said.
“It’s bittersweet to say goodbye. We’d rather say thank you and celebrate our 12 years here. This strip of businesses on MacArthur Avenue is such an unusual pocket with great neighbors. Everyone has been so lovely over the years,” Worthy said.