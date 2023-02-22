The Mill on MacArthur, located on Richmond’s Northside, announced that it will be closing after 12 years of service.

The neighborhood mainstay at 4023 MacArthur Ave. serves a family-friendly mix of burgers, salads, sandwiches and entrees. The Mill’s last day of service will be Sunday.

“It was time,” owner Amy Fox Worthy said. She owns The Mill alongside business partners Charles Zimmerman and Josh Carlton. “We decided to sell the business,” Worthy said.

A new restaurant will be moving into The Mill’s space and will be rebranding the restaurant, but that business has yet to officially announce its plans.

It should be a “good fit for the neighborhood,” Worthy said. “It will be a casual, family-friendly environment. We’re hoping they’ll be able to retain some of our staff.” The new restaurant could open as early as mid-March, Worthy said.

Worthy, Zimmerman and Carlton launched the Liberty Public House in Church Hill, and later sold that business in 2019 to new owners. Zimmerman was also the previous owner of Mojo’s, which closed in 2020 after the building was sold. Worthy said that she is planning to exit the restaurant business and is looking for a better work-life balance.

“Owning a restaurant that’s open seven days a week, you’re always on call,” she said.

“It’s bittersweet to say goodbye. We’d rather say thank you and celebrate our 12 years here. This strip of businesses on MacArthur Avenue is such an unusual pocket with great neighbors. Everyone has been so lovely over the years,” Worthy said.

15 Richmond-area restaurants that closed in 2022 Perch & Coop Salt & Forge Secco Wine Bar Buz & Ned's Real Barbecue Lady N’awlins Cajun Cafe The Dairy Bar Kitchen 64 23rd & Main Taproom Saison Foo Dog Mi Hacienda The Broken Tulip Hang Space K-Town Kitchen & Bar Max's Positive Vibe Cafe