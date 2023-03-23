The small building at the corner of Three Chopt Road and Patterson Avenue (6619 Patterson Ave.) has been a dry cleaner, a frozen yogurt and donut shop and, most recently, the home of Billy Pie, a pizza joint.

With around 30 seats, it is a small footprint, and Lee Gregory and Bobo Catoe are filling it with fine dining in a casual environment at newly opened Odyssey.

“I think the vision has changed ten times,” Gregory said, as he and Catoe worked through six months of permitting delays and tailoring their passion for local and sustainable seafood to fit a tiny kitchen area with a pizza oven as the main cooking vehicle. For now, they are focusing on creative takes on local fish and produce and continuing to refine as they settle in. “We’re trying to buy the best stuff we can and charge as little as we can,” Gregory said.

Catoe and Gregory are already partners at Alewife, where Gregory is the owner and Catoe is the chef de cuisine. They are co-owners of Odyssey and Catoe is also the head chef. At the moment, the menu has two sections: Cold and Hot, with many dishes that can be shared.

On our visit, we started with raw Virginia Matheson Oysters ($3 each) topped with a refreshing combination of mango, Makrut lime and basil that complemented the oyster brine without overpowering it. Also from the Cold menu, we devoured steelhead trout crudo ($13) topped with a tangy citrus-chili salt, savory burnt shallot, kumquat and a tangy buttermilk dressing.

The hot menu featured roasted oysters from Maine ($4), described as “dam big.” They did not disappoint — each oversized shell was filled with a buttery vermouth-tarragon-fennel sauce and finished with a few dollops of salty trout roe.

And, speaking of roe, the bread service ($13) featuring house-made dinner rolls served with smoked trout roe, yuzu jam and sour butter has already become the talk of Richmond foodies. “It’s just something Bo dreamed up,” Gregory said. “We’re always thinking, 'what’s something cool and creative that everyone can order?'” Flavors and accoutrements will change seasonally.

Escargot ($15) arrived arrived in a cast-iron skillet — each delicate shell held not only a plump little snail, but an indulgent bath of guanciale (Italian cured pork) butter to be sopped up with bread wedges that had also been toasted in-skillet with the savory sauce.

Surf and turf arayes ($15) was a crunchy, toasty pita stuffed with a blend of ground pork and shrimp, served with a side of thick labnah and za’atar seasoning. There are larger plates like trout with pesto rice, parmesan and lemon or New York strip steak served with creamed kale, rye bread miso and pickled onion. Gregory says they will eventually add some sort of pizza to the menu as well, but they are still figuring that out.

For dessert, the panna cotta with coffee, caramel ganache, crunchy salt, whipped cream and sprinkles ($8) is a luxurious play on textures with rich flavors that make it hard to stop spooning. The Tang-a-Misu ($8) is a lighter, nostalgic blend of white chocolate, citrus, chamomile and lady fingers sprinkled with the actual sweet-acidic Tang drink mixture to bring the flavors together.

Another factor of the small space is figuring out the beverage program: “We can’t trap a bartender back there,” Gregory said, of the limited space where the kitchen staff has to prep and cook most of the food. For now, Odyssey offers a few liquors and amaros that can be made into simple cocktails by the kitchen staff, along with two draft cocktails, two beers on tap and wines by the glass or bottle. The Scattered Like Splinters ($13) draft cocktail was a boozy, tropical combination of rum, pineapple, lemon-lime, amaro and lemongrass.

The other limitation of that space? Gregory is already hearing comments about parking. Having mainly worked in restaurants in the city of Richmond, Gregory said he did not realize what a luxury generous parking was until he opened Southbound, of which he is also a co-owner, in Stony Point Shopping Center. Odyssey has a few parking places in the front and on the side, but some guests may need to park across the street and walk over. Either way, he is excited to make his and Catoe’s creations more accessible to the West End. “It’s nice to not have to ask those customers to pass every other restaurant in town to come to us,” he said.

The name Odyssey was selected potentially to be applied to a variety of different concepts: Odyssey Steak, Odyssey Fish, Odyssey Wine, etc. “It could be a journey of global food,” Gregory said. “And this is the first variation of it.”

For now, Odyssey is open for dinner Thursday through Saturday — hours and menu will likely expand as the restaurant continues to settle in. Reservations are available online via Resy.

