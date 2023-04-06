Sure, Easter eggs can mean those colorful plastic spheres you fill with treats, but for me it means brunch. Why cook when you can go out for a celebratory midday feast? Many area restaurants are open for Easter brunching around town. These are my top picks. All restaurants mentioned accept reservations and most have bars that are open to walk-in diners.

Italian Brunch at Uliveto

Uliveto (325 N. Robinson St.) is offering sister restaurant Gersi’s traditional Italian brunch menu with Easter specials. Start your meal with an Italian Salty Dog cocktail ($14) featuring gin and grapefruit. Then move on to bruschetta for the table — the Strawberry & Ricotta ($7.95) that is finished with basil, honey and mint and gives you a taste of fruit without being too sweet. Then for your main, get the eggs polenta ($16.95) — a slab of polenta is griddled for texture and flavor, then topped with poached eggs, shaved fennel, prosciutto di Parma and parmigiano cheese.

Full Feast at Bookbinder’s

Old Original Bookbinder’s Seafood & Steakhouse (2306 E. Cary St.) is offering three-course prix fixe ($90 per person). Start with options like classic oysters on the half shell or silver dollar mushrooms stuffed with country ham, goat cheese and fine herbs. For your main, choose from traditional Bookbinder’s favorites like the spicy ancho-rubbed cowboy cut ribeye or the Bookbinder’s jumbo lump crab cake along with lighter options like zucchini linguine puttanesca or pan-seared scallops with lemon and asparagus risotto. And for dessert, select from indulgences like blackout chocolate layer pudding cake or key lime pie with Oreo cookie crust.

Mexican Brunch at Lolita’s

Change it up with brunch at Lolita’s (2929 W. Cary St.) in Carytown. Get the Chilaquiles ($13), which are almost like brunch nachos. Corn chips are topped with Mexican crema, Chihuahua cheese, red onion, cilantro, sprouts and your choice of salsa — I suggest verde. You can also add your choice of protein — go for a fried egg ($1). It also comes with a side of Mexican potatoes served with a not-to-be-missed Chile aioli. To drink, get a pitcher of passionfruit mimosas for the table ($15).

Global Brunch at Blue Atlas

Blue Atlas (1000 Carlisle Ave.) will be offering an a la carte menu featuring homemade pastries, sandwiches, salads and global twists on classic dishes. Menu sections span the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. We are hoping the house-made Georgina flatbread ($12) — featuring mozzarella, feta, parmesan, egg yolk and herb-compound butter — makes a brunch-time appearance. Your reservation requires a $10 deposit, which will be applied to your bill. If possible, grab a patio table and enjoy the city views.

German-Inspired Brunch at Metzger

You will not leave hungry with Metzger’s hearty brunch dishes. The Frühstuck Brett ($16) is a morning take on charcuterie with meats and cheeses, a house-made pretzel roll, soft eggs and fruit. Do not skip the decadent pork schnitzel and gravy ($28), served with duck-fat potatoes, sunny-side-up eggs and sausage. On the drink menu, the Bloody Mary ($9) is garnished with Black Forest Ham, lime and caraway salt.

Last Minute: Bar Solita and Tarrant’s

Although both restaurants take reservations, in my experience, Tarrant’s Downtown (1 W. Broad St.) and Bar Solita (123 W. Broad St.) are your best bets if you did not plan ahead and want to grab a holiday bar seat. At Bar Solita, start with the breakfast empanadas ($11) featuring bacon, egg and cheese with a spicy tomato aioli drizzle, cilantro and grated parmesan or a giant shareable cinnamon bun topped with cream cheese icing, blueberries and strawberries ($16).

At Tarrant’s, the breakfast pizza comes in two sizes ($14.95 small, $19.95 large) and is topped with bacon, sausage, sunny-side-up eggs, cheddar, mozzarella and Mornay sauce. Tarrant’s also offers a full lunch menu alongside brunch, making it a go-to spot if you are trying to satisfy multiple meal preferences.

Tarrant’s West (1129 Three Chopt Road) is offering an Easter brunch buffet with sweet and savory dishes, including shrimp cocktail, biscuits and gravy, short rib ragout, a waffle station and more ($44.95 for adults, $17.95 for kids).