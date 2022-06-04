Owners converting Pop's Market into third Buttermilk + Honey location

Pop’s Market on Grace officially closed last week to begin converting to the owners’ third Buttermilk + Honey location.

Husband-and-wife team Kimberly Love-Lindsey and Mike Lindsey — who own Lillie Pearl up the street — bought Pop’s Market from Josh and Patti Wright last year. The feel-good, mom-and-pop market at 415 E. Grace St. sold everything from homemade linguine to classic Cuban sandwiches.

“It’s just a hot corner,” Lindsey said. “I think it’ll add to what’s happening downtown and create another avenue for a great guest experience while being downtown.”

The couple had already been looking for a location for their third Buttermilk + Honey location when they decided to convert Pop’s Market, Lindsey said. Being across the street from Secret Sandwich Society, a bustling sandwich and burger concept, impacted the traffic at Pop’s. Lunch, especially, was not sustainable for profit for both the previous and current owners, he said.

Once the new Buttermilk + Honey spot opens, it would add to their Short Pump and Hatch Local Food Hall locations.

The couple said the key to Buttermilk + Honey’s success was putting an emphasis on what they called “chicken love.”

“I think a lot of people have great chicken sandwiches in Richmond, great chicken sandwiches all over the United States,” he said, “but I think what we bring — with those nine to 10 different sandwiches — is just a consistency in the taste that no one else has.”

The new location will have some equipment rearranged and additional staff hired before tentatively opening during the last week of June, he said. Lindsey said the couple is looking to expand to Midlothian or Chesterfield with hopes to eventually have spots all over Central Virginia.

The best part is that fried chicken speaks to so many different demographics, Love-Lindsey said.

“It kind of just appeals to everyone, which I think is super cool,” she said. “We’re not just stuck with one age group or one demographic that we’re reaching. Fried chicken is just a good thing to have, so it’s definitely that comfort food that speaks to a lot of people.”

In addition to the Buttermilk + Honey locations, the couple owns Lillie Pearl at 416 E. Grace St., Jubilee at 1303 Hull St., Bully Burger located in Hatch Local Food Hall and ML Steak Modern Chophouse which will open at 326 E. Broad St., all of which fall under Lindsey Food Group.

The team said they’re looking forward to the growth and development of Richmond’s food scene, Love-Lindsey said.

“We’re really excited about just seeing that growth and the great representation of what Richmond really is,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of growth and potential. People are saying that Richmond is becoming a very big ‘food city,’ and I think it can only get better at this point.”