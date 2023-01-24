Penny’s Wine Shop set to open, Slurp! Ramen and Emerald Lounge on the way from The Jasper

Penny’s Wine Shop

Natural, organic and biodynamic wine seller RichWine RVA is teaming up with chef Emmanuel Baiden to set up Penny’s Wine Shop (405 Brook Road), a permanent retail space and restaurant.

RichWine started as a delivery-only wine shop during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new spot will provide a permanent hub for sipping, wine shopping and online pickups. RichWine will still deliver orders a few days a week.

In addition, Baiden, who is mostly a private chef with occasional pop-ups for ordering ahead, will helm the kitchen, which will offer wine-friendly dinners and small plates as well as a spot for private dinners. The restaurant’s soft opening was last weekend with regular hours to be announced soon.

The new space is small and cozy with a bar for wine tastings, a communal table, some smaller tables, and shelves for wine bottles and a few snacks and grocery items. The case from Stoplight Gelato remains to be filled with made-in-house frozen confections this spring and summer. Make sure to look up and take in the old stop light hanging from the ceiling as well.

Penny's wine selection is different from RichWine RVA and was chosen specifically to pair with Baiden's menu. "The idea is, you walk in, you see something on the shelf, and you know it's going to pair well with your food," co-owner Kristen Gardner Beal says.

Speaking of food, there's a range of small plates like simple Sub Rosa bread with tasty, salty house-made butter and sorghum honey; whipped ricotta with beet chutney; and roasted Wellfleet oysters with a rich apple and poblano butter. If you're going for dinner, choose from heartier entrees like Korean beef short ribs or duck confit with a decadent crispy skin, kabocha squash risotto and pecorino romano.

Penny's officially opens Feb. 1; starting hours are Wednesday from 2 to 9 p.m., Thursday from noon to 9 p.m., and noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Guests can stop in for wine to-go or by the glass, as well as a regularly changing wine tasting and snacks. Reservations are available for lunch and dinner.

Slurp! Ramen and the Emerald Lounge

The crew behind The Jasper is opening a ramen joint in the same building as Spotty Dog at 2416 Jefferson Ave.

The Jasper co-owner Kevin Liu first shared his ramen with the masses during Slurp! Ramen takeout pop-ups at The Jasper while the bar was closed during the pandemic. The pop-ups were so popular that the owners decided to make Slurp! a permanent restaurant concept featuring ramen, appetizers and other noodle dishes.

Next door, they are working on Emerald Lounge, a bar that’s slightly smaller than The Jasper, with tropical drinks and a slushy machine. Slurp! is targeting a late-February or early-March opening, with Emerald Lounge about a month behind.