Perch chef Mike Ledesma opening new restaurant - InstaBowl - in former Acacia mid-town spot

Perch restaurant executive chef Mike Ledesma is opening a new restaurant - InstaBowl - in the former Acacia mid-town location at 2601 W. Cary St.

InstaBowl is a fast casual restaurant specializing in made-to-order bowls (an entree with a grain, protein and veggies, served in a bowl), including adobo and poke, plus soups and salads - and it wasn't Ledesma's original concept for the space, which includes a dining room, small patio and full bar.

The pandemic forced the chef to rethink the restaurant he planned to open in the one-level 4,761 square feet building, which sold in January for $1.18 million, according to the city’s online property records. Acacia closed in February after 21 years in business and Ledesma and his business partners have been planning a restaurant for the space since then.

“This is the ultimate pivot for a restaurateur,” Ledesma said in a statement.

Ledesma has had plenty of practice pivoting during COVID. At Perch, the two-year-old Scott's Addition restaurant, he helped add a takeout window in the early days of the pandemic and later with expanded outdoor seating in its parking lot. A strong takeout program has been part of the restaurant's offerings since spring.