Perch chef Mike Ledesma opening new restaurant - InstaBowl - in former Acacia mid-town spot

Perch restaurant executive chef Mike Ledesma is opening a new restaurant - InstaBowl - in the former Acacia mid-town location at 2601 W. Cary St.
InstaBowl is a fast casual restaurant specializing in made-to-order bowls (an entree with a grain, protein and veggies, served in a bowl), including adobo and poke, plus soups and salads - and it wasn't Ledesma's original concept for the space, which includes a dining room, small patio and full bar.
The pandemic forced the chef to rethink the restaurant he planned to open in the one-level 4,761 square feet building, which sold in January for $1.18 million, according to the city’s online property records. Acacia closed in February after 21 years in business and Ledesma and his business partners have been planning a restaurant for the space since then.
“This is the ultimate pivot for a restaurateur,” Ledesma said in a statement.
Ledesma has had plenty of practice pivoting during COVID. At Perch, the two-year-old Scott's Addition restaurant, he helped add a takeout window in the early days of the pandemic and later with expanded outdoor seating in its parking lot. A strong takeout program has been part of the restaurant's offerings since spring.
“We’re taking what we learned at Perch and expanding it to our new location,” Ledesma said. “The one key difference is that everything we make at InstaBowl is purposely designed to taste best when you get home, to work, wherever. Between thoughtful preparation and eco-friendly packaging, our InstaBowls are built to travel.”
InstaBowl will also have a pickup window, plus delivery service - and wine and beer to-go. Ledesma also plans to add a pastry program down the road - and serve breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.
InstaBowl is slated to open in early November at t 2601 W. Cary St. Its website - instabowlrva.com, will be online soon.
(804) 649-6321
Twitter: @KarriPeifer