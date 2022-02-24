 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peter Chang named semifinalist for 2022 James Beard Foundation Awards

Photo Mar 04, 9 04 30 PM.jpg

Peter Chang China Cafe in Short Pump.

 KARRI PEIFER/Richmond Times-Dispatch

Peter Chang, with two popular restaurants in Richmond, has been named a semifinalist in the outstanding chef category for the 2022 James Beard Foundation Awards.

The James Beard Foundation’s annual restaurant and chef awards are widely considered to be the nation’s most prestigious restaurant industry and culinary awards.

Chang was nominated for his Peter Chang restaurants in Virginia and in Maryland.

The full list of nominees for outstanding chef include:

Reem Assil, Reem's, Oakland and San Francisco, Ca.

Mashama Bailey, The Grey, Savannah, Ga.

Andrew Black, Grey Sweater, Oklahoma City

Peter Chang, Peter Chang, Va. and Md.

Austin Covert, Rosewild, Fargo, N.D.

Christopher Gross, Christopher's, Phoenix, Ariz.

Stephen Jones, The Larder + The Delta, Phoenix, Ariz.

Ji Hye Kim, Miss Kim, Ann Arbor, Mich.

In 2016, he was named a finalist for best chef Mid-Atlantic in the James Beard Foundation Awards.

Chang is known for his Sichuan-inspired entrées with hot and numbing spices such as shredded tofu skin, Szechuan style hot pots, and dry fried eggplant, just to name a few.

The China-born chef has a legendary status in Virginia; he cooked for dignitaries in China and was once called the perfect chef by a food writer for The Washingtonian.

More information on Peter Chang's restaurants here: http://peterchangrestaurant.com/index.html

The finalists will be named in Scottsdale, Ariz. on March 16.

Peter Chang

Chang

 JOE MAHONEY

ccurran@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6151

Twitter: @collcurran

