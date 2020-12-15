Pizza, subs, Southern, Asian or empanadas: New 'virtual food hall' with multiple concepts opens in Henrico

A new virtual food hall with three different restaurant concepts -- and more on the way -- under the umbrella Trolley Eats is now open in Henrico County and offering takeout and delivery-only service within 5 miles of its building at the intersection of Parham and Staples Mill roads.
Trolley Eats is a division of Trolley House Refreshments -- the Richmond-based company that does office vending machines and mini-markets -- and the folks there didn't start out the year thinking they would open a virtual food hall by the end of it, but, well ... this is 2020. Nothing happened as expected this year.
Trolley Eats launched Dec. 9 with three restaurant concepts: Get Stuffed Empanadas (made from scratch empanadas); 1888 Pizza Co. (handmade gourmet pizza); and Wow Bao (a Chicago-based fast casual chain that specializes in "Hot Asian Buns" or Asian street foods, including filled and steamed dumplings/buns, called bao). And two more are coming in the next few weeks -- Parterre Express (upscale southern food) will launch Dec. 30 and Torpedoes Sub Shop (cold subs made to order) opens Jan. 3.
Parterre Express is based off the group's only full-service restaurant, Parterre, a regional, Southern restaurant that opened just over a year ago inside Linden Row Inn, the historic hotel at 100 E. Franklin St. in downtown Richmond.
"We opened in Oct. 2019 and then closed in March of 2020 until late August," said Scott Halloran, CEO of Trolley House Refreshments and its subsidiaries, including Parterre and Trolley Eats. "It’s been absolutely the most stressful year of my business career."
Trolley House Refreshments launched in 2011 with a focus on office and corporate vending and prepared food mini-markets in local office buildings. In 2016, the company acquired Groovin' Gourmets catering to help streamline production of the prepared food for its markets. Last year, it signed on to be the on-site caterer at Linden Row and, along with it, open its first full-service restaurant with Parterre.
Across the board, every sector of Trolley House's business has been affected: with most office workers still remote, as recommended by health officials, about a third of their 100 Richmond area office vending clients are still closed.
"We’re facing the same struggles that any restaurant, food service or caterer is facing," Halloran said. "We’ve got no customers – especially with catering, since there are no events."
"Catering is down 90%" with most events canceled for the year, and the full service restaurant, Partere closed its dining room again last month as cases started spiking and moved to patio-only dining on its -- now heated as of last week -- covered courtyard. They also signed up for third-party delivery service -- and with it, a financial hit on every order -- in an attempt to salvage what it could of sales for the year.
"We aren't doctors. We aren't scientists. We're doing our best to understand [this health crisis]," Halloran said. "We're all taking measures to be a good partner, to be a good employer, but you also just can't close us for 18 months. We can't be asked as an industry just to disappear."
A year ago, Trolley House employed 185 people between full- and part-time workers. Today, it's 55 – and Halloran and business partner Michael Calkins are doing everything they can to keep those workers on the job. And so, with a culinary team, commercials kitchens sitting vacant and employees who want to work, Trolley Eats was born.
Here's how it works: Diners can visit trolleyeats.com and can order from as many or few concepts as they like. Empanadas are around $7.99-$9.99 for two or $21.99-$22.99 for six; pizzas start $14.99, subs at $8.99 and bao and bows at $5.99 and $9.99. Diners can grab takeout or order delivery via Door Dash within 5 miles of 8501 Sanford Drive in Henrico.
And Halloran said more concepts -- including barbecue -- will be coming soon, as well as possible expansion of the delivery area. But for that, Halloran and the Trolley Eats team just wants to wait and see what 2021 has in store.
Trolley Eats is currently open Wednesday through Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m. with lunch hours coming in January. Visit trolleyeats.com to learn more.
