Pizza, subs, Southern, Asian or empanadas: New 'virtual food hall' with multiple concepts opens in Henrico

Trolley House Refreshments launched in 2011 with a focus on office and corporate vending and prepared food mini-markets in local office buildings. In 2016, the company acquired Groovin' Gourmets catering to help streamline production of the prepared food for its markets. Last year, it signed on to be the on-site caterer at Linden Row and, along with it, open its first full-service restaurant with Parterre.

Across the board, every sector of Trolley House's business has been affected: with most office workers still remote, as recommended by health officials, about a third of their 100 Richmond area office vending clients are still closed.

"We’re facing the same struggles that any restaurant, food service or caterer is facing," Halloran said. "We’ve got no customers – especially with catering, since there are no events."

"Catering is down 90%" with most events canceled for the year, and the full service restaurant, Partere closed its dining room again last month as cases started spiking and moved to patio-only dining on its -- now heated as of last week -- covered courtyard. They also signed up for third-party delivery service -- and with it, a financial hit on every order -- in an attempt to salvage what it could of sales for the year.