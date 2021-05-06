Pop’s Market on Grace is closing in July

Pop’s Market on Grace - the market and restaurant that brought back to life the former Cokesbury bookstore building at 417 E. Grace St. - is closing in July after nearly six years in business.

Chef Josh Wright and his mother, Patti, opened the restaurant, sandwich shop and market in November 2015 after renovating the front portion of the historic Cokesbury building into a 75-seat fast, casual restaurant which served prepared side dishes, freshly baked bread and pastries. A small market portion offered a few grocery staples, plus wine and beer.

But the heart of the restaurant has always been the food - and the people.

Pre-pandemic, Pop's served - at least until sell-out - a steady menu five-days a week of breakfast sandwiches in the morning, gourmet sandwiches on house-made bread in the afternoon and tapas, appetizers and pasta-heavy entrees in the evening.

And sell-out was likely. And still is.

The menu - and nearly every bite of food all day every day - came from Wright. The service - nearly every greeting and table delivery of a sandwich - came from mom Patti. And all of it still does for both the front and the back of the house - only now the menu and hours are limited due to the pandemic.