Pop's Market on Grace is here to stay with new ownership

Pop's Market on Grace has been a Richmond staple since 2015. With a mother-and-son duo behind the counter, the former Cokesbury bookstore at 417 E. Grace St. became a one-stop shop for sandwiches, appetizers, pastries and more.
However, when COVID-19 hit, Pop's took a devastating financial blow, and earlier this year, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported the restaurant would be shutting its doors in July.
Josh Wright, co-owner of Pop's, said the decision to close their restaurant was based in financial constraints due to the pandemic — and the fact that they were unable to get financial relief through the many government programs, including at the local level.
"We knew that once we went back in during COVID that we weren't too keen on reopening the doors anytime soon," Pop's co-owner Josh Wright said. "While we are extremely proud of what we did ... we decided that it was time for us to go after all that. We didn't have it in us to restaff and rethink opening the doors."
But, the future of Pop's is changing course thanks to the help of its neighbors across the street.
The owners of Lillie Pearl — a New American cuisine restaurant at 416 East Grace St. — purchased Pop's and will reopen it this August. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The Lillie Pearl husband and wife partnership opened their restaurant across the street less than a year ago, in November 2020. Wright said Lillie Pearl owners Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey were regulars at Pop's.
"They were always participating, especially the days that we did more of a pop-up-style special day," Wright said. "We would see them for lunch every week."
And in fitting fashion, it was at the Pop's counter that Lindsey was first approached about the prospect of taking over ownership while he was picking up a sandwich. After a few days to think on the decision, Lindsey had an answer: absolutely.
"[We're] so excited," Lindsey said. "We just feel blessed to carry on this tradition in Richmond."
Although the Lindsey duo is bringing in new ownership and new ideas, Lindsey said it will be the same Pop's, with the "same love and hospitality."
Chesterfield resident Ann Deal, 41, discovered Pop's only six months ago, but she's known Patti Wright — the restaurant co-owner and Josh Wright's mom - for much longer — she was Deal's teacher at Salem Elementary.
"She was actually the one that gave me my food when I went and picked it up," Deal said "It was a good conversation. It was good to see her because I had always wondered what happened to her."
Deal said Pop's atmosphere is nice and the food is great and added she is looking forward to the future of Pop's.
"I've hear good things about [Lillie Pearl]," Deal said, "so I'm excited to see the change."
Lindsey and a few staff members he's bringing over to Pop's have been training with the Wrights the past few weeks to learn the service style and a general overview of how to run the market.
"Mike's an extremely passionate guy about food," Wright said, "and he has some really good guys that he's going to put into place to execute what we were doing."
Wright and his mother have been running Pop's 12 hours a day for the majority of the past six years, he said. Moving forward, he's looking to slow down and take some needed rest.
"We're exhausted, so we need a moment," he said. "We haven't had a moment to think about what is next yet. We look forward to taking a little time off and reacclimate into the world without being in here all day."
Wright said he will be around for at least the next month to help Lindsey transition into new ownership and offer guidance.
"What the market was, always, was just evolutionary," he said," finding something you like and making the best version of it, and I'm sure they'll do things in their own way, as well as honoring the base that we set."
Lindsey said the Wrights are "such incredible people," and he and his wife are "honored" to have the opportunity.
"This is Pop's. It's going to stay Pop's," Lindsey said. "Hopefully we can create the same feel and vibe for the people who love Pop's."
(804) 649-6819