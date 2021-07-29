Pop's Market on Grace is here to stay with new ownership

Lindsey and a few staff members he's bringing over to Pop's have been training with the Wrights the past few weeks to learn the service style and a general overview of how to run the market.

"Mike's an extremely passionate guy about food," Wright said, "and he has some really good guys that he's going to put into place to execute what we were doing."

Wright and his mother have been running Pop's 12 hours a day for the majority of the past six years, he said. Moving forward, he's looking to slow down and take some needed rest.

"We're exhausted, so we need a moment," he said. "We haven't had a moment to think about what is next yet. We look forward to taking a little time off and reacclimate into the world without being in here all day."

Wright said he will be around for at least the next month to help Lindsey transition into new ownership and offer guidance.

"What the market was, always, was just evolutionary," he said," finding something you like and making the best version of it, and I'm sure they'll do things in their own way, as well as honoring the base that we set."

Lindsey said the Wrights are "such incredible people," and he and his wife are "honored" to have the opportunity.

"This is Pop's. It's going to stay Pop's," Lindsey said. "Hopefully we can create the same feel and vibe for the people who love Pop's."