President of Richmond Food Truck Association resigns after participating in D.C. rally that led to attack on Capitol

He said he has "GPS footage" showing his location throughout the day and that he shared this footage with Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Thursday, asking them "to intervene" if the FBI or any other law enforcement agency was looking for him as a result of the deleted post. He said police took a report and assured him he wouldn't be in any trouble.

Hanover Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a call from Metzger for reported threats made against him, not his rally attendance.

"I don’t see any record of us telling him he would not be in any trouble," said sheriff’s spokesman Lt. James Cooper. "We responded to his residence and a report was taken due to him receiving threats from unknown parties. He indicates that someone posted his home address on social media and he has been receiving numerous threatening phone calls from individuals upset with him attending the 'rally' in D.C.."