Quirk Hotel rebrands its restaurant: Maple & Pine is now The Lobby Bar

There's a new restaurant in the lobby of the Quirk Hotel. The Lobby Bar, which officially launches Oct. 1, is already up and running, replacing the boutique hotel's original in-house restaurant, Maple & Pine.
To the untrained eye, The Lobby Bar looks very much like the restaurant before it. Regulars will find the same look of velvety pinks and curved booths and similar craft cocktails and drink options, but the biggest difference is in the menu, both it's offerings and price point. Maple & Pine's locally-sourced New American menu with entrees in the $25-$35 range is now a locally-sourced, rustic American and entirely small plates menu - with a $14-$18 price range. (Maple & Pine did offer a handful of small plates - a soup, two salads and a few other offerings for $9-$14.)
"Having just celebrated Quirk Hotel & Gallery’s fifth birthday, the team felt it was an appropriate time to reimagine our restaurant while retaining the local-state-of-mind that made Maple & Pine such a success," said Nico Scherman, Quirk Hotel's general manager. "The menu offers an intriguing variety of seasonal small pates, designed to appeal to guests who desire a full dining experience as well as those who may prefer to casually graze."
The Lobby Bar menu highlights include caramelized gnocchi with chanterelle mushrooms and parmesan Fraiche cream ($17), grilled octopus, served with red lentil ragu and yogurt sauce ($16) and spicy Italian autumn olive pulled pork with aged Parmesan and housemade sourdough ($16).
There's also a new culinary team at The Lobby Bar, with Felipe Bolivar, most recently sous chef at The Roosevelt, leading the kitchen.
The Lobby Bar is now open for limited hours - Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. and for weekend brunch. But full hours will launch in mid-October, once Q Rooftop Bar closes for the season, Quirk said.
The Lobby Bar is at 201 W. Broad St. in downtown Richmond.
(804) 649-6321
Twitter: @KarriPeifer