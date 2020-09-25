Quirk Hotel rebrands its restaurant: Maple & Pine is now The Lobby Bar

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There's a new restaurant in the lobby of the Quirk Hotel. The Lobby Bar, which officially launches Oct. 1, is already up and running, replacing the boutique hotel's original in-house restaurant, Maple & Pine.

To the untrained eye, The Lobby Bar looks very much like the restaurant before it. Regulars will find the same look of velvety pinks and curved booths and similar craft cocktails and drink options, but the biggest difference is in the menu, both it's offerings and price point. Maple & Pine's locally-sourced New American menu with entrees in the $25-$35 range is now a locally-sourced, rustic American and entirely small plates menu - with a $14-$18 price range. (Maple & Pine did offer a handful of small plates - a soup, two salads and a few other offerings for $9-$14.)

"Having just celebrated Quirk Hotel & Gallery’s fifth birthday, the team felt it was an appropriate time to reimagine our restaurant while retaining the local-state-of-mind that made Maple & Pine such a success," said Nico Scherman, Quirk Hotel's general manager. "The menu offers an intriguing variety of seasonal small pates, designed to appeal to guests who desire a full dining experience as well as those who may prefer to casually graze."