It’s that time of year when the days get longer, spring is here, and I’m in the mood for … onions. Yes, you read that right. There’s a short window in early spring when local chefs get their hands on ramps. Also known as wild leeks (or allium tricoccum if you want to scientific), ramps appear in early spring and usually disappear by mid-May or early June.

These tasty wild onions possess a flavor somewhere between a mild onion and pungent garlic—you can eat them raw, sautéed, grilled, roasted, pickled, and the list goes on. They will show up at area farmers' markets and occasionally at Belmont Butchery (15 N. Belmont Ave.), but I love seeing how local chefs incorporate them into their menus.

Chef Joe Sparatta, owner/chef of Heritage and co-owner of Southbound has been foraging ramps for over 20 years. When he was living in New Jersey, he would often find them while fishing for freshwater trout.

"For me it's a sign of being finished with winter," he said. "The vegetables of winter are so depressing... It's potatoes and beets. I think we all get a little seasonal affective disorder, but on top of that we have to eat sad vegetables... ramps are the start of asparagus and peas and everything green."

Sparatta also loves that ramps grow all along the Appalachian trail, but can't be cultivated. He gets the supply for his restaurants from a friend who goes foraging in the mountains and calls him when he finds a stash.

"Richmond doesn't have the highest elevation, so they aren't that easy to find here," he said, adding that they're easier to source from Charlottesville. "West Virginia dominates the ramp game."

Here are some of the options around town. If you’ve got your heart set on one of these dishes, call the restaurant to confirm—availability is dependent on ramp supply from local farmers.

Ramp Pasta at Heritage

Heritage’s (1627 W. Main St.) current ramp special features house-made ramp bucatini in a butter-garlic emulsion finished with fresh burrata and even more sautéed ramps. “The bucatini pasta itself is made with ramp tops,” said chef and owner Joe Sparatta. “Instead of using water when we’re making the pasta, we make a very green ramp top puree.” You can order the pasta as a small plate or or doubled as a full-size entree. With that much ramp goodness packed into one dish, you might want to bring a breath mint! Remember, if you head to Heritage, it’s a three-course prix fixe dinner at tables and you can order a la carte at the bar.

Ramps All Day at The Roosevelt

The crew at The Roosevelt (623 N. 25th St.) is so excited about ramps that they hosted a full ramp-themed dinner earlier this month. Executive chef Leah Branch confirms they’ve still got a good stash, so they’re continuing to serve a pickled shrimp small plate with ramps, fava beans, ramp ranch dressing with pea shoots, as well as Gnocchi Parisienne with English peas, sautéed ramps and pea shoots.

Ramp Pesto at Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen

Chef David Dunlap and team are adding fresh ramp pesto to house-made ricotta gnocchi with morel mushrooms and decadent bacon cream at Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen (11501 Busy St.).

Ramp Specials at Southbound

At Southbound, chef Mitch Hughes has been getting creative with rotating weekly specials featuring ramps. This week he’s serving up ramp and kale orecchiette with asparagus, smoked feta and herb-garlic sauce.

