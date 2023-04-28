Rams House Bar + Kitchen, the pizza, wings, and sliders concept from the Lindsey Food Group, has found a home at 2035 W. Broad St. in Fan.

Headed for the former Pies + Pints space, near the Science Museum of Virginia and across the street from Whole Foods Market, Rams House Bar + Kitchen is looking at a summer opening date.

“We want it to be a VCU bar with elevated bar food – pizza, wings, creative things with sliders,” Mike Lindsey said.

There will be 36 beers and craft beers on tap, also bottled, canned, growlers and howlers.

“We want it to have a good downtown college feel,” Lindsey said. He imagines Rams House as more than a sports bar. The VCU-themed bar is also meant to be a gathering place for the arts program, the medical college and more.

“We want the school to feel highly connected and involved in it,” he added. “This is a place for them to go.”

This will be the seventh restaurant from the Lindsey Food Group, one of the few Black-owned restaurant groups in the city. From fried chicken spots to high-end steak houses, the Lindsey Group's restaurants cover a variety of concepts.

Lindsey and his team run his flagship Lillie Pearl on E. Grace Street, Jubilee in the Manchester neighborhood, three locations of Buttermilk and Honey, and ML Steak in downtown Richmond. The group also launched Bully Burger at Hatch Local Food Hall, but has folded that concept into the Buttermilk and Honey stall at Hatch.

Last year, Mike Lindsey was named one of Richmond’s dining all-stars of the year, by Richmond Times-Dispatch dining critic Justin Lo.

The Lindsey Group’s growing restaurant empire has been covered by national outlets like Forbes and HGTV and has been mentioned in The New York Times.

Follow Rams House on Instagram for more updates @ramshouse.rva.

***

Gelati Celesti is planning on rolling out new flavors inspired by Richmond personalities.

First up: "Bases Loaded," a new flavor created by Todd "Parney" Parnell of the Flying Squirrels, will be released on Monday.

It will be a banana-based ice cream swirled with crunchy peanut butter and pralines, or as Parney likes to say, a whole lot of "FUNN!"

New flavor collaborations will be released every two weeks, including ice cream creations by Bobby Ukrop of Ukrop's Homestyle Foods, Walter Bundy of Shagbark and Curt Autry of NBC12. The Richmond personality campaign will wrap up from June 12 to June 25.

"Richmond is a fantastic city that values and supports local businesses. We’re excited to collaborate with local personalities to create flavors that truly capture the spirit of our community and make Richmond a special place to live and visit," Steve Rosser, local owner of Gelati Celesti, said in a statement.

Gelati Celesti has seven stores in the area:

Bon Air: 3004 Stony Point Road

Grove Avenue: 5808 Grove Ave.

Mechanicsville (truck): 9357 Atlee Road

Scott’s Addition: 1400 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

Short Pump: 11805 W. Broad St.

Swift Creek: 13487 Hull Street Road

West End: 8906 W. Broad St.

Top 5 weekend events: Drive-By Truckers, 'Incanto' and Richmond Restaurant Week Drive-By Truckers Incanto at Lewis Ginter Herbs Galore Richmond Restaurant Week Something in the Water, Virginia Beach