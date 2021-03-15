Rappahannock restaurant has a new executive chef - straight from Jose Andres' kitchens to Richmond's

The influences Montesinos learned in Spain, and at Jaleo, have stayed with him - and now he's brought them to Richmond.

"It's hard for me to step out of Spanish food and before that, Mexican and Asian. For me, less is more. I let the product speak for itself - that’s seeing food through Spanish eyes," Montesinos said. "Something I learned from Jose is being a storyteller. To let the food tell the story."

Montesinos used the example of paella, a Spanish dish some people think of as simply a bowl crammed with seafood and served over rice.

"But paella is about rice. Paella [the word] just means pan. The meat and the broth is helping the rice on its journey," Montesinos said.

It's this technique - this thoughtfulness about ingredients, method and story that - that Montesinos has brought to Richmond and is using to create the reopening menu for Rappahannock, which has been closed for dine-in since the beginning of the pandemic, but offering a small takeout menu. The restaurant hopes to reopen for dine-in - and unveil Montesinos's opening menu - in early April.

"That's what I love about Rappahannock and their oysters – [they] let the food tell the story of the Rappahannock River with their oysters," Montesinos said.