Restaurant Adarra in Jackson Ward named one of the best new restaurants in America in 2020

Esquire magazine has put its annual best new restaurants in America report and Restaurant Adarra in Jackson Ward made the list.

Esquire’s food editor Jeff Gordinier spent the past year dining across the county to find the best restaurants... well, he spent part of the year, at least. Gordinier wrote that he traveled until March, quarantined for a bit, split the countrywith a colleague, rented a car and then traveled some more (between quarantines). Regardless, he got down to Richmond and here he found Adarra - the only Virginia restaurant Gordinier recognized on his list of 22.

"Nominally, Adarra is a Basque restaurant, with shimmering interpretations of mussels escabeche and gambas al ajillo from chef Randall Doetzer and a let’s-go-for-a-ride wine list from him and his wife, Lyne," Gordinier wrote in the piece. "But really it’s an alternate universe, a crepuscular alcove for anyone who wants to nibble jamón ibérico and experiment with Louis-Antoine Luyt’s indie whites from Chile all night long."