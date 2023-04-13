Think of the first tortilla you ever met. Chances are, it sat lining the grocery store shelf, next to plastic-sealed slices of Wonder Bread. A starchy top sheet of dough with no discernable taste, color or definition, unceremoniously forgotten under a burial mound of beans and cheese and rice.

Now let me introduce you to what Conejo’s Danny Mena calls a tortilla. Its only relation to the store-bought stuff is in name alone.

At the modern Mexican restaurant on Patterson Avenue, which opened in March 2022, the tortilla holds a sacred place. A mural of corn, the building block of masa, is symbolically displayed among all the basket weavings, potted ferns and painted dahlias sown around the perky, Mexican flower-child-inspired dining room.

The name, “Conejo,” means rabbit in Spanish. But it’s also an heirloom maize varietal that the chef soaks in limewater, through a process known as nixtamalization, and weaves into rugged, ivory-colored rounds of masa that look as if they’ve been cut from fabric drawn right out of the ground itself.

His tortillas are also made in deep, bold shades of midnight blue, and in moonlit ovals of milled wheat, sturdy yet supple, with the wholesome sweet glow of toasted grain that reflects their Sonoran heritage. Some get fried or baked; others, tanned directly atop the hot, griddled face of a comal.

Mena, author of “Made in Mexico: The Cookbook: Classic and Contemporary Recipes from Mexico City,” knows the subject matter well. The Mexico City native, having been born and raised in the heart of taco country, dedicates most of his book to tortilla-centric bites.

“Mexicans have been eating food on or in tortillas since they invented the process of nixtamalization,” he writes. Crop the iconic tortilla from the picture, and “you’d be losing part of the soul of Mexican cuisine.” So the popular saying goes: “Sin maíz no hay país. Without corn, there’s no country.”

Recruited to Richmond by the Tazza Kitchen folks, the chef’s culinary background is a tale of two cities: Mexico City, where he grew up, and New York City, where he grew professionally. And that is the story Mena conveys in the food at Conejo – the energetic flavors of his childhood home combined with a Manhattan-groomed chef’s urbane sensibility. The result? A take on traditional Mexican cuisine that feels altogether fresh, inspired and rejuvenated.

At the start of the meal, you’re offered a sacrament of house salsas, each one differently calibrated: a chile crisp-esque salsa macha that springs with oregano; a blend of arbol chiles and roasted tomatoes whose lilting creaminess and savage heat will bedevil your tongue; and a sprightlier variety animated by charred tomatillos and habaneros.

The salsas are here to carry you through the meal – that is, if you can resist polishing them off over a bowl of house-made tortilla chips. Unlike the pre-bagged kind dispensed at bars, the chips don’t come free. Still, for an extra $1.50, it’s a small investment that pays off, in dividends of pleasure you’ll receive while dipping the warm, salt-flecked toes of fried tortilla into every salsa.

The chips prove handy as well for ladling up cheesy-baked layers of mottled queso and brawny chorizo crumbles that arrive bubbling away in a campfire skillet ($11.50). Or for dunking like bread into some pozole ($8.50), a brothy infusion of stewed pork, guajillo chiles and tender beads of hominy, just as soulful and lustrously red as Korean jjigae.

Nearly all the dishes at Conejo speak for themselves. But there are a few exceptions, for which you’d do well to ration that salsa. Rolled into tight, crunchy blunts around a shaggy hash of beef, the blue corn taquitos ($8) are relatively muted. As are the sopes de nopal, sweet, pan-fried cakes of masa covered with giant bushels of shredduce and tangy cactus blades ($7.50). An amp of salsa, however, does the trick.

No assists are needed for the tostadas ($11), though. And it’s here that Mena’s training at Michelin-starred New York restaurants really begins to peek through the curtain. Atop tectonic plates of crispy white corn, he bridges land and sea, garnishing shiny, little trinkets of raw tuna mined from the water with fried leek trimmings, which, like some undiscovered species of soil-harvested kombu, lend their earthy umami to the dish.

His ceviche ($15) is a stunning plate of food, too. Formed into a circular mosaic, acid-washed tiles of sea bass and arcs of cucumber glimmer ever so brightly and exuberantly on the palate. The sole crack in the foundation is the pruney mouthfeel of the fish, which, I gather, has been left to languish a bit too long in its milky citrus bath.

“Dishes come out as they’re ready,” the servers advise. Translation: Be prepared for a pileup. Plates frequently get launched from the kitchen like a runaway train and collide as they arrive all at once on your table. But stay the course. The best is yet to come, however chaotic that might be.

Where the food unfolds most beautifully is in the final two chapters of the Conejo menu. The first, titled “costras,” explores the genre of cheesy, griddled flour tortillas – which one might think of as an open-faced quesadilla.

The only thing is, I’ve never met a quesadilla where the cheese comes face-to-face with heat in the way it does with a costra de queso, not simply melting but searing, crisping and even burning the cheesy glue that holds everything together – from baubles of shrimp done up in rich, sofrito-like fashion ($6.75) to a hodgepodge of mushroom and leek that tastes like the finest savory tart you’ve ever had ($6.50).

With the pastor con queso ($7), Mena slips another tortilla on top. And incredibly enough, he makes a convincing case for cooked pineapple, by planting ripe bits of tropical sunshine between the hearty, rotisserie pork-lined crevices.

The “tacos” chapter is one you might be more familiar with – and some of it, such as the Baja-fried fish and carnitas tacos, feels like predictable content. But even this part contains a couple of surprising plot twists.

Three lines down on the menu is a charred, mole-roasted broccoli taco, served on a corn tortilla, that glides on the strong gust of a spicy, minty chimichurri ($7). Two more lines down is a taco that achieves rare and intriguing lushness with seared tuna, an enameled, red-orange brick of it stained in fruity, floral pibil sauce and laid on a creamy mortar of aioli ($9).

With all this talk of tortillas, I might have buried the real lede and yet another reason to rush over to Conejo: For less than $50, you can order enough food for two – still – at a time when, due to inflation and rising food costs, a single entree from most fine dining restaurants can now run you closer to $30 to 40. Putting it into perspective, Conejo’s pricepoint seems pretty newsworthy.

And the added brilliance of Mena’s cooking? Well, that’s just the cheese on top of the tortilla, I’d say.

Editor’s note: The Times-Dispatch has resumed publishing restaurant reviews. Because of the pandemic, restaurants will not be given star ratings.

PHOTOS: Conejo