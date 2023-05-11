When Birdie’s finally opened on Broad Street a year into the pandemic, it was more than just a new restaurant. It was a beacon of hope.

Arts District businesses, by that point, had taken a huge hit. The local work crowd had departed in droves. Storefronts had been boarded up. And much of the landscape had gone dark.

But a restaurant opening felt like a reassuring sign. Maybe, at last, the lights were coming back on in downtown Richmond.

Debuted in November 2021, this “coffee bar by day, oyster bar by night” is run by Common House, the members-only social club that resides above the restaurant. Fortunately, for members of the public, annual dues aren’t needed to dine here.

“Light” is a word that repeatedly comes to mind when one thinks of Birdie’s.

Light, in the way that afternoon sun streams in through its majestic picture windows, framed by pinstriped bistro awnings. And in the bright, contemporary look of the space, outfitted with marbled tables, brass fixtures, and polished gallery floors.

But also in the sense of how the restaurant operates. Light as a feather.

All the cooking and shucking at dinner are overseen by one person. This lone chef singlehandedly tends to portable burners and a glass-encased raw bar out of the 40-seat venue’s open kitchen – and, as far as I can tell, does it all without even breaking a sweat.

Then there’s the Birdie’s menu, which is, conceptually speaking, light as well.

An average restaurant menu dabbles in a range of 20 dishes. 20 chances to nail it with diners or totally flub things up. (If you’re The Cheesecake Factory, that number is closer to 250.)

Birdie’s, however, plays a more focused food game. Beyond the roster of raw bar delicacies, only a dozen or so prepared dishes are featured on a menu devised by chef de cuisine Hunter Garvin, supplying enough for a full meal but little room for error.

It takes precision to pull off such a limited menu. Garvin, thankfully, has learned a thing or two working for the masters of precision fine-dining at Longoven.

Nothing is overlooked at Birdie’s. Not even a simple basket of potato chips, which typically, one might regard as a throwaway menu item. Here, the spuds are tanned more zealously than George Hamilton’s beautician and caressed in salt and vinegar.

As captured by the name, a fictitious, turn-of-the-century alter ego meant to go with its oyster bar persona, Birdie’s embraces the spirit of those shell-shucking saloons of yore, such as the iconic Union Oyster House in Boston and Manhattan’s Grand Central Oyster Bar. And yet, it also ascends to a more enlightened state of consciousness.

Forget the gloppy chowders served at traditional oyster bars. Garvin delivers a concentrated crock of cioppino ($8), a bold tomato-based stew teeming with luring herbs and spices and more seafood per square inch than an Italian fisherman’s trawl.

Lobster rolls made with gut-wrenching quantities of mayo are swapped out, too. Replaced by pristine chunks of poached lobster, gracing the center of a toasted brioche bun and doused in a thin primer that incorporates only enough of the emulsified stuff to give it a light, milky complexion ($30).

Also spring for upgraded versions of shrimp cocktail, sloshed in a cool, creamy, punchy chile-pepper vinaigrette abounding with dill ($3 each). And cheddary crab dip ($12), another cocktail party classic, which is done rather simply but packs a crab cake-sized megabyte of flavor into its system.

Don’t hesitate to swim back ashore either, as Garvin’s landfaring dishes are similarly stellar.

His slick, well-dressed Caesar ($8) is the best I’ve met in recent memory. A zephyr of anchovy, a heavy gust of Dijon mustard, and a torrential downpouring of shaved Grana Padano, all converge in a spirited tempest-on-a-salad-plate.

Garvin adds fresh, refined finishes to other food offerings as well.

A fleet of deviled eggs ($8) turns delightfully seaworthy, after being blinged out in salty fish roe and bagna-cauda-style anchovy ranch. A hot dog ($12) gets amplified through the intensity of whole-grain mustard and zippy chow-chow relish. A pesto-rich gemelli pasta ($17) is infused with the raw, incisive energy of garlic. And a carpaccio of beef ($10) has its lush and delicate sensibilities aroused with bitter blades of arugula and seduced by full-bodied shavings of parmesan.

None of Garvin’s dishes miss the mark. But if the chef were bent on improving his aim, I’d suggest he focus on the tartine ($10), a stately, spring-y bite of sliced radishes and English peas pasted onto panels of sourdough with some ricotta that has been churned to the consistency of fondue. Pleasant as it is, a little extra pizzaz – a soft herb element or pickled garnish, perhaps – wouldn’t hurt the situation either.

At night, Birdie’s emits a warm, sensuous glow that catches my eye whenever I pass by it. Whether this Broad Street oyster bar is the “clean, well-lighted” object of Papa Hemingway’s imagination, it’s certainly a place that has brought life back to the area since the pandemic darkened our doorstep. An inviting spot where folks can take refuge, gather around the bar, and order up sumptuous plates of food and the coldest gin martinis in town.

And to find your way there, all you need to do is follow the light.

Editor’s note: The Times-Dispatch has resumed publishing restaurant reviews. Because of the pandemic, restaurants will not be given star ratings.