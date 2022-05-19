Restaurant review: Black Lodge is the coolest underground party I’ve never been to

Should you find yourself in the doorway of a dark and empty coffee shop in Scott’s Addition, you’re in the right place. Step inside; the super-secret world of Black Lodge awaits.

The bizzaro cousin of Brenner Pass, chef Brittanny Anderson’s Alpine restaurant located next door, lurks in the shadows, beyond the espresso machine and cluster of cold cases stocked with cheap beer.

Unlike Brenner, whose nature is so ethereal and full of light, Black Lodge embraces the dark side. The imposing Darth Vader-black bar beckoning us into the void. The alien glow of neon signage and aseasonal Christmas lights and Japanese anime playing on TV screens overhead. The ambient screams of heavy metal jams over the speakers.

When Anderson and business partners James Kohler, Brad Hemp and Nathan Conway debuted the Black Lodge brand back in January 2021, it felt like a rough sketch at best. I blame that on the pandemic. The takeout concept, centered on an all-day menu of upscale casual fare, didn’t quite click.

But that was then; this is now. The original concept was in search of a reason for existing. The new concept, unveiled last October, simply lives its truth and invites us all to vibe along.

It’s grungy; it’s refined. Highbrow and low. A gas-station convenience store and fancy speakeasy bar. The start of a very good night and the end of one, too. Get the picture?

Foodwise, Black Lodge 2.0 is a confident hitmaker. The menu, printed up like a flyer for a local “battle of the bands” concert, is an unapologetically loud eight-track of caviar shots, funked-up dogs, and sloppy finger foods.

Consider the caviar service ($30). It might seem laughable wielding a pearl spoon with your one hand to daintily scoop soft flecks of sturgeon roe, while clutching a potato chip shard smudged thick with sour cream and chive in your other, far greasier hand. But this juxtaposition is exactly what Black Lodge is all about. The caviar-accented crisps make for explosive little hors d’oeuvres of salt and fat. Chased down the gullet with brisk sips of gin from ornate chalices, they’re a perfect opening act.

Basic roller dogs ($10-$12) come fully accessorized as well. One receives a lavishing of fixings worthy of a tsar: gem-toned beets, swelling with natural sweetness; golden egg crumbles; and firm, brackish beads of trout roe strewn like a string of pearls.

Another gets heaped in dill pickles, outrageously juicy tomato wedges, pickled sport peppers, and raw onions, a welter of ingredients that supercharges every bite with the same freshness and vitality of Italian giardiniera. A squeeze of yellow mustard, the kind notorious for leaving garish streaks down the front of your shirt, gives it an extra jolt.

A third plays on a theme that Anderson has become famous for as a chef — which is to say, “all-things-fondue.” Adorned by spools of prosciutto and genteel grain mustard and a snowdrift of gooey Alpine cheeses, the creation somehow distills all the dreamiest qualities of fondue and fits them into the palm of your hand.

For those who yearn for meatball subs that don’t fall flat as they often do at other places, Black Lodge’s version ($14) rises to the calling. The shotput-sized meatballs radiate the aura of fennel seed and are so hefty that, when you bite into them, they almost shoot straight out of their bread-encased cradle of melted provolone and red sauce. So as not to pull focus from the title ingredient or turn the bread soggy, the sandwich keeps it light on the other toppings.

Another classic sando, the patty melt ($12), also gets a makeover. It’s a straightforward construction — a flat, round pad of beef ensconced under caramelized onions and strands of Gruyere, wedged between butter-griddled bread slices, finished with a flourish of elegant Dijon. But theirs performs an incredible feat, preserving the indulgence of a patty melt without giving you that same greasy, dirty feeling you typically get from one.

The Black Lodge team has tweaked its playlist since my first visit last year — on occasion, with mixed results. Once heating up the menu were Calabrian chile-spiced wings, whose flavors were as catchy as they were robust and complex. Sadly, they’ve been replaced by a more muted, honey-heavy version ($12) that doesn’t strike the same chord.

With any luck, a newer addition to the mix, the fish and chips ($18), will stick around. Cod, neatly apportioned into meaty blocks that flake to the touch, are hemmed in by sheets of breading, shattering with such delicateness and precision that the sound dissipates almost instantly. Give the fish and salt-blitzed fries a caustic dousing of malt vinegar, and activate that third dimension of deep-fried nirvana, a portal that can only be unlocked with a small acid hit.

I must admit, I’ve never been to an underground party — you know, the ones hidden behind some password-protected gate at the back of a pawnshop. Through the trap door of a coin-operated laundromat washer.

But Black Lodge might be the closest I’ve gotten to anything like it. Unassuming location? Check. Playful sophistication with a hint of irony and vice? Check. License to indulge your deepest, darkest desires? Double check.