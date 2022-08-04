Restaurant review: Café Rustika still makes memorable German comfort food

Editor’s note: The Times-Dispatch has resumed publishing restaurant reviews. Because of the pandemic, restaurants will not be given star ratings.

In the world of Richmond dining, Café Rustika is a land lost in time. Things in this orbit have changed a lot since the place opened in 2007. Other restaurants have come and gone during that time. Younger, sleeker, more virile establishments hog the limelight, as food fanatics set their sights on the city’s “new” restaurant scene.

Rustika’s owner and chef, Sam George, eager to keep up, revamped the restaurant in 2018, a year after George’s wife died and left the running of it to him. He dusted off the restaurant’s formerly pan-European menu and rebranded it as a German schnitzel bar. His noble efforts might have worked for a time. But they didn’t achieve the sort of revitalization and renewed attention for which he ultimately hoped.

No “best of” lists. No social media buzz. Rustika remains all but forgotten among the chattering classes. Which is a shame, because what recent visits there have also confirmed: It’s a place worth remembering.

George’s restaurant is a time capsule of warmth and nostalgia. You can feel the well-worn comfort in its wooden bones. If Rustika’s pastel yellow walls could talk, I imagine they’d sound like someone’s German grandmother, with a voice as creaky as the fairy-tale cottage staircase behind the kitchen.

At night, the place yawns to life. Service often crawls along at a sweet, slumbery pace, which is endearing unless you’re in a hurry to get somewhere. If it helps, think of yourself at Grandma’s house, after Grandma has just gotten her hip replaced.

Like Grandma’s, the space is decorated in assorted tchotchkes. A collection of antique steinkrugs behind the bar. A garden gnome that resembles Olympia Dukakis. An old cuckoo clock that could whisk you off to Narnia at any second. Quaint is the word that comes to mind.

Not all aspects of the restaurant, which aims for Oma-style comfort, are necessarily comfortable. The banquettes, made from rigid planks of wood, perhaps are better suited for correcting the posture of 19th-century schoolboys than as a spot to enjoy one’s dinner. And the hardened bread rolls doled out at the start of each meal feel more like wartime austerity measures than objects of pleasure.

That is where chef Sam George’s menu comes in. George loads up every plate with outsized Germanic comfort, as much of it as butter and cream, meat and starch, braising and frying can possibly deliver. It’s the kind of food you want to burrow into before slipping into deep hibernation mode.

I feel obvious saying this about a “schnitzel bar,” but get the schnitzel ($12). You’d be remiss not to. I mean, would you ditch a Beyoncé concert after the opening act? No? Get the schnitzel.

The magical part about the schnitzel at Rustika is that every care in the world somehow slips away as you hunker down to eat it. Any variety will do, though I find veal has a nice, creamy velour to it that holds up best, especially after being hammered into freeform cloud shapes and fried.

The schnitzel emerges from the pan radiant as ever, glowing with hot oil, outfitted in a gold sequin jacket of breading that is quite fetching. As substantial as it seems, the breading, which playfully roughs against your tongue, isn’t dense or heavy.

There are a bunch of schnitzel preparations from which to choose, too — including one iteration where lemon gently suffuses a light, frothy cream. Or another, flooded in a thick slurry of mushrooms, that brings old-school Salisbury steak vibes. Or my personal favorite: an egg-crested version that turns runny egg yolks and a blitz of capers and lemon juice into a decadent, spur-of-the-moment sauce.

For $6 extra, the schnitzel can be paired with sides: a chilled carrot soup that exudes the dazzling aura of fresh dill; a fluffy potato salad perked with vinegar; a tzatziki-ish cucumber salad; oblongs of potato with jagged fried edges; bendy spätzle noodles crisped in butter. There are virtually no wrong choices here.

Although schnitzel might be the main source of comfort at Rustika, it isn’t the only one. For folks who’ve never sampled sauerbraten before but have tried Filipino adobo, the easiest way to wrap one’s head around it is by thinking of “Christmas in Manila.” The traditional German specialty ($20), a haunch of beef braised in gravy, combines the yuletide charm of warm gingerbread with an adobo-esque twang of vinegar (hence, the “sauer”). With this vinegary infusion, the flavor of the sauce goes up a whole ’nother octave, turning the dish into a festive waltz of food that is both hearty and blithe — and, as with adobo, perfect over anything carby.

Yet another worthy companion is the käsespätzle ($15). Despite being German, the dish — its sweet, rich layers of caramelized onions and Gruyere enmeshed with kinks of spätzle — eats like French onion soup. Don’t think twice when the server asks if you want to tack on a long, stout coil of bratwurst ($5) to your already-overcrowded plate. The caraway-scented sausage, which might have a slightly blistered complexion to it, maintains a voluptuous body as smooth and silky as a fine mortadella.

There are occasional inconsistencies with the food, to be sure. A schnitzel or two that could use an extra salting. A brat rendered a tad dry and mealy. It’s worth the gamble, though. When George’s dishes are on point, they really — and I mean, really — hit their mark.

Where Rustika always delivers is dessert. And the German chocolate cake ($8) leaves an impression that is all but impossible to forget. That tall, weighty boot of a cake that looks as if it could topple over at any second under its own heft; chocolate so dense and sticky it’s on the cusp of fudge; bits of coconut and pecan compacted into frosting more thickly than confetti on a sidewalk after the Times Square ball drop. I can’t get it out of my head.

Come November, Rustika turns 15, a ripe old age for any restaurant. Its storefront on East Main Street has faded over the years. Some of its gears turn slower than they once did. And its interior could use a little refresh. But oh, how the food still sparkles.