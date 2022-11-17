Restaurant review: Celladora Wines in the Fan is also a restaurant where edible wonders flow

Gracing the far wall of Celladora Wines, an intimate wine shop and restaurant in the Fan District, is a sweeping mural, commissioned from local artist Olivia Wilson. Wilson’s wall art, a fetching fresco of color alternating like the layers of a boho-inspired geode, is an obvious statement piece.

But exactly what statement is it trying to make? Is the mural meant to represent the varying moods of natural wine, which I maintain is a plausible theory given that this is, after all, a natural wine shop? Or is it, as my husband contends, an abstract expression of earth and sea?

Owner Megan Lee Hopkins offers an alternative explanation. Maybe, she suggests, there’s no meaning to it at all. Maybe it’s just something beautiful for people to freely appreciate on their own terms.

That statement doesn’t just apply to the mural in Hopkins’ store. It’s also the whole ethos of the place.

When it comes to wine, as with art, folks are too often worried about missing the point. Amateur wine drinkers are so hung up on getting it “right” and not looking dumb that they stop thinking for themselves. Their sense of personal enjoyment is lost. They’re swayed by what experts tell them to think, instead of letting the wine in their glass speak directly to them.

Hopkins wants to break them of that.

“My No. 1 philosophy here is making people feel comfortable about talking about wine, about trying wine, about not being wrong or not knowing enough,” she says. “We will never taste anything in the same way. … That’s kind of the magic of it.”

All who enter are invited to come at the subject with an open mind. Hopkins deliberately avoids tasting-note labels, which tend to lead consumers on a pre-charted course rather than an interpretive path of their own making.

Her preferred method is to grab a glass and sit side-by-side with people, like a shaman, guiding them through free-flowing conversation as they swirl and sip their vino. She might ask questions to prompt deeper thoughts about the wine but refrains from planting ideas in people’s heads.

“The process can’t be rushed,” she says. There’s no sales counter here for a reason. Customers can certainly scurry out of her store with a bottle in tow, as they would at any other retail wine shop. But they’re less likely to get as much out of their experience that way.

The optimal Celladora experience calls for food. Cue Ben Burakoff, Hopkins’ chef-in-residence.

A relative unknown in Richmond restaurants, having worked at a mishmash of places, such as Rappahannock, Barrel Thief wine shop and Sub Rosa bakery, Burakoff has curated an entire array of edible wonders to highlight the stunning naturality of the wines.

How Hopkins has managed to squeeze a fully operational galley kitchen into such a tiny space is beyond me. With bottle-lined bookshelves for browsing, a cozy reading nook, and just enough seats for 14 people at picture windows serenely overlooking Lombardy Street, the place looks more like a humanities professor’s private library.

But therein lies the beautiful deception of Celladora. Like an elusive Trojan horse, under all its wine-shop clothing is a full-fledged restaurant and, dare I say, one of the best to open this past year. What this contemporary cave à manager — the French concept of a “wine shop that serves food” — lacks in size, it makes up for in the sheer brilliance of its own intimate design.

With every dish, Burakoff conveys a discrete montage of flavors that unfold on their own with little human intervention — which, meaningfully enough, mirrors the same philosophy that undergirds the natural wine movement.

Feel the bright, tantric pulse of lemongrass and makrut lime, awakening a bowl of toasted cashews ($6). And think of brisk ocean air and beachside fires, while you tuck into some smoked trout dip ($14).

Behold warm flashes of shawarma spice, energizing a tabbouleh-inspired tartare of beef and bulgur wheat ($18). Then brace yourself for brooding storm clouds of cumin, hanging over stir-fried heads of bok choy, as they collide into a vortex of labne stoked with raw garlic ($12).

There’s no artifice in Burakoff’s presentation of dishes or heavy-handedness in their preparation. The flavors speak for themselves.

In a trifecta of dips ($14), served with toasted fan blades of boule from Sub Rosa, Burakoff fully embraces the refined bitter edges of smoked eggplant in the baba ghanoush; he leans into the innate sweetness of pomegranate and red peppers in the romesco-like muhammara; and he welcomes the wild, untamed zeal of dill in the tzatziki.

The chef presents a dynamic portrait of ceviche ($18) by singeing opaque slivers of raw flounder with citrus, burying them beneath a dense mound of cilantro and planting mini land mines of oil-cured black olives and dewdrop peppers set to detonate at unexpected intervals.

And he conjures a bold, Nordic spirit through his surprisingly dill-rich version of shrimp and grits ($26), projected against a backdrop of the American South, as reflected in seasonal offerings of corn, pimentos, collards and tomatoes.

Burakoff’s seared fluke dish ($22) offers two compelling visions for our consideration. The first: gentle ribbons of fluke that have barely kissed the pan, bolstered by vibrant green herbs and garlic-laced yogurt sauce. The second: a festive blend of nixtamalized corn and crunchy tortilla bits, tied into a sultry salsa roja, like a loosely formed tamale. Unfortunately, these visions, lovely as they are, feel as if they’re better off existing on different planes, not on the same plate.

Burakoff, on Sundays, breathes his creative artistry into brunchtime classics as well. He lends the Midas touch to a simple flapjack ($14), which he transforms into a bronzed-gold hubcap of cake-y, griddled batter, mounted with butter and pralines.

He injects the lightness of the heavens into an eggs Benedict ($16), elevated by a supremely airy crumpet and a frothy hollandaise that sings a happy hallelujah chorus of lemon.

And he achieves a wondrous feat of dive-bar alchemy, by amping up an old-school roller dog ($12) with enough kimchi and bacon to cure a hangover.

To truly appreciate one’s time at Celladora, it’s best to let the experience unfold like a long and rapturous dream. Be open to wherever the moment takes you and whatever it might bring. Allow these visions of food and wine to stir your senses. Resist the urge to overthink them. And, above all, just enjoy their beauty.

