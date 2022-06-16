Restaurant review: The Smoky Mug, amazing Texas barbecue in Richmond’s Brookland Park neighborhood

Editor’s note: The Times-Dispatch has resumed publishing restaurant reviews. Because of the pandemic, restaurants will not be given star ratings.

Bearded guys, giant oil-drum smokers, refurbished garages, and lines that form early — the telltale signs of great barbecue. Spot them all at The Smoky Mug, the half-coffee shop, half-’cue joint along the Brookland Park Boulevard corridor.

On Friday and Saturday mornings around 11, the line for smoked meats on Richmond’s North Side builds just as the line for smoky brews wanes. Head pitmaster Ryan Maynes looks every bit the part, beard and all, as he stoically surveys the scene through smoke billowing from a 500-gallon barrel of an old fuel tanker.

Maynes, who opened the place back in November 2020 with Dan and Marcella Lee and Bethany Ann Maynes, does Texas-style barbecue. More accurately, though, his culinary style is best described as Texas by way of the American Southwest, just like Maynes himself.

This ardent, new-age disciple of Texas barbecue was actually born and raised on New Mexican soil in a small cattle town, a mere stone’s throw away from the Texas Panhandle. He later moved during high school to Hereford, Texas, known as the “Beef Capital of the World.”

Smoky Mug’s Southwestern inflections can be found in everything from the food down to the design. Walls painted with festive shades of teal and coral bring as much verve to the space as a brightly dyed serape. Countertops tiled in bold geometric patterns resemble woven Navajo rugs. And mounted longhorn skulls impart a touch of Chihuahuan Desert chic.

The North Side spot has a distinctly laid-back, grassroots-y, communal vibe to it. Come weekends especially, the fenced-in front patio is as much a place for eating and drinking, as it is a place for folks from the surrounding neighborhood to hang with friends and family — including a record-setting number of dogs (which, for Richmond, is saying a lot).

Former Longoven beverage director Danny McDermott, another dude with a beard, keeps the porch vibes going, with breezy libations to help ease that “I just mowed the lawn; now daddy needs a drink” feeling.

The slogan “brisket y más” is emblazoned on the walls of this auto shop-turned-smokehouse. And for good reason. Brisket ($14/half-pound) is the luxurious Bentley in the smoked-meat lineup, a glisteningly smooth, buttery ride that glides across even the dullest plane of a knife.

The meat shudders as it’s being sliced, juices leaking out of its broad underbelly like natural lubricant. Every flap of brisket is inscribed with pearl inlays of fat, embossed with faint smoke rings and ultra-thin, black treads of bark along the sides. Oak, with the occasional log of hickory thrown into the mix, lends a gentle, balanced smoke that steadily rounds the corners of each bite.

As the slogan promises, it’s brisket and more. One of those is an unexpectedly meager pallet of ribs ($18/pound). But “more” also includes top-notch scruffs of pulled pork ($9/half-pound), covered in a fetchingly peppery cologne and soused with vinegar and hot sauce for cheeky nips of acidity.

Nubs of pork belly ($8.50) are another bonus. Larded in a sticky molasses glaze, these fatty little meat caramels are irresistible — so irresistible you won’t be able to stop popping them into your mouth like candy. The secret to the glaze, Maynes reveals, is cream soda. Its sweet vanilla notes combine with the molasses to give the illusion of bourbon in the sauce.

While sides ($5), such as a lively Tejano slaw or thick, au gratin-y mac ’n cheese, play the supporting roles they’re meant to, cauliflower “burnt ends” deliver a breakout performance that easily secures their place among the meatier offerings. Charred to the (very much meatless) bone, they’re a wonderfully spicy, tangy, smoky stand-in for barbecue that will have the vegetarians clapping.

Tex and New-Mex come together in full force for Friday taco night and Sunday brunch, with Maynes’s showstopping brisket pulling double duty in a bunch of different dishes. On Fridays, brisket slices get airdropped into giant parachutes of tortilla padded with creamy refried pintos and fresh salsas ($10.50). The barbecue element provides a nice smoky cushion of flavor to the bean-filled tacos.

Like a roaring new engine outfitting an old T-Bird, fatty, rich cuts of beef are also parsed over loaded sheet-pan nachos ($19). Luscious brisket fat and the sveltest of molten-hot quesos unite against those hard and crunchy tortilla chip edges, contributing layers of decadence to this Tex-Mex classic.

My undeniable favorite of the brisket cameos, though, has to be Sunday’s brunchtime benedict ($15). The meat is stacked on a spongy, egg-topped biscuit, slathered in a ravishingly herby, vivacious Hatch green hollandaise that, quite simply, puts all others in the category of brunchtime emulsions to shame.

Barbecue hounds might be wondering at this point: Whose brisket would win in a throwdown between The Smoky Mug and ZZQ, the golden boy of Texas ’cue in Scott’s Addition? I can’t say. I will say, it’s a battle I’d love to watch.

But really, do we have to pick a winner at all? While ZZQ might rightly claim the title of Richmond’s meat church, I like to think of The Smoky Mug as the fun backyard barbecue at your neighbor’s house after church. And yes, I assure you, this neighbor does have a beard.