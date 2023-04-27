Revel Market & Bar (6223 Lakeside Ave.) has finally opened in the North Side—the new, more laid back concept from the owners of Julep’s, has been four years in the making.

The idea for a fun, relaxed restaurant came about when owner Amy Cabaniss and her boyfriend, chef Cory Chaney were on vacation several years ago. “We went to New Orleans to explore different flavors and hopefully come back with ideas for Julep’s. Instead we came back with an idea for a new restaurant,” she said. In New Orleans, the two visited Bacchanal, a popular neighborhood wine market and bar with a big back yard and live music. They fell in love with the vibe.

In 2019, they selected the building on Lakeside Avenue with an ample big back yard and started making plans. Then COVID hit and Cabaniss put the idea on the back burner while focusing on keeping Julep’s afloat. She was able to return to the project with renewed focus in 2022, building out kitchen, market space, and warm-toned dining room and bar, and quietly opened in Revel Market & Bar in March.

When planning the menu, Cabaniss and Chaney said, “Why don’t we put together a menu that reflects the way we like to eat?” And they settled on a selection of tapas that changes seasonally.

Chaney, who is Revel’s head chef, makes all the breads in house—the breads and spreads dish ($6) is your best way to try a selection of them. Warm focaccia, baguette and brioche arrive at your table warm from the oven, served with zesty roasted garlic and red pepper olive oil, herbed house butter, and creamy house-made Boursin cheese.

Other standout tapas include chorizo-stuffed dates wrapped in bacon, stuffed with Maytag cream and drizzled with AR’s Hot Southern Honey ($7), and plump oysters Rockefeller stuffed with spinach, bacon and Pecorino Romano cheese that melt in your mouth with a satisfying crunch. Crispy fried Patatas Brava ($9) are dressed up with creamy roasted garlic aioli, smoky Bravas sauce, a sprinkle of hearty Merguez sausage and scallions.

Newly added for spring, the house-made raviolo of the day ($14) is one large pasta pocket with rotating fillings. White grape gazpacho is lighter that your typical tomato gazpacho with avocado relish and creme fraiche ($9).

Other eye-catchers on the menu include Ants on a Log ($19), which is oven-roasted bone marrow topped with sautéed escargots and white wine butter and served with French bread; a big bowl of moules frites ($19) with chorizo, white wine and cilantro; and Agrodolce “Sweet and Sour” Pork Belly ($16) with warm cous cous salad, golden raisins and scallions.

Desserts include warm strawberry shortcake made with lemon pound cake, caramelized strawberries, toasted almonds, whipped cream and fresh mint; traditional tiramisu; and vanilla bean creme brûlée ($8 each).

There’s a full bar and specialty cocktail menu—Cabaniss says the sangria of the day ($10) is a top seller. We tried The Monastery, an interesting blend of Maraska Slivovitz plum brandy, honey syrup, basil and plum puree that was fruity with a nice herbal note to balance it.

Happy hour runs from Tuesday to Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and features some discounted drinks, small plates and some special menu items. We’re eyeing the house-made sausage roll with brown sauce ($4) and the mushroom tartine ($5) featuring mushroom ragout, Pecorino Romano cheese, and pickled red onion on sourdough. Drinks specials include discounted wines, beers, $4 house-made sangria and a $6 house Old Fashioned made with Jim Beam.

The market part of Revel is continuing to grow as Cabaniss builds Revel’s staff—there is currently a large wine selection along with house-made flavored butters, cold salads, deli meats, sauces and locally made snack items. Eventually Cabaniss and Chaney are planning to add more prepared foods and entrees that can be cooked at home, like Revel’s venison and lamb sausage skewers with sauce to be prepared in the oven or on the grill.

The patio is also a work in progress—they are planning to build a deck and add outdoor games and a spot for live music. “It’s very hard to find staff, so we’re taking to slow,” Cabaniss said.

Revel is open Tuesday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and stays open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

As Revel gets up and running, Cabaniss is also preparing for the 20th anniversary of Julep’s on May 23. “We when opened, my son was 3. Now he’s working in the kitchen as garde manger,” Cabaniss said. To celebrate, Cabaniss is planning a casual happy hour with appetizers and discounted drinks to allow patrons to stop in, say hi and stay for dinner if they like.