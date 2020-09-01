Richmond-area breweries honored at 2020 Virginia Craft Beer Cup

Seven Richmond-area breweries took home a total of nine awards at the 2020 Virginia Craft Beer Cup.

The awards were announced Monday at the Bon Secours Training Center during a ceremony put on by the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild. This year’s event had a different feel compared to years past, with attendance trimmed down from typically more than 400 to 100-plus. Face masks and hand sanitizer abounded.

The all day even included discussion on the challenges facing the craft brewing industry as it seeks to rebound from economic hardship induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The first three months we felt like we were in an absolute free fall. And folks just didn't know where they were going to land,” said Brett Vassey, the president and CEO of the Guild, adding that this year’s event was the most logistically challenging he’s overseen.

But starting in late April and May, as Virginia approached its Phase 2 and eventually Phase 3 of reopening, Vassey said the industry began to recover.

“We’re always optimistic. It’s gonna be a slow slog, it’ll be harsh, but they’ll come out of it, these guys are incredibly resilient,” Vassey said Monday.