Richmond-area breweries honored at 2020 Virginia Craft Beer Cup

Seven Richmond-area breweries took home a total of nine awards at the 2020 Virginia Craft Beer Cup.
The awards were announced Monday at the Bon Secours Training Center during a ceremony put on by the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild. This year’s event had a different feel compared to years past, with attendance trimmed down from typically more than 400 to 100-plus. Face masks and hand sanitizer abounded.
The all day even included discussion on the challenges facing the craft brewing industry as it seeks to rebound from economic hardship induced by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The first three months we felt like we were in an absolute free fall. And folks just didn't know where they were going to land,” said Brett Vassey, the president and CEO of the Guild, adding that this year’s event was the most logistically challenging he’s overseen.
But starting in late April and May, as Virginia approached its Phase 2 and eventually Phase 3 of reopening, Vassey said the industry began to recover.
“We’re always optimistic. It’s gonna be a slow slog, it’ll be harsh, but they’ll come out of it, these guys are incredibly resilient,” Vassey said Monday.
This year’s competition included 267 beers in 21 categories ranging from Best in Show to Bock, Saison, Kolsch, Sour and Stout. The judging took place Saturday, July 25 at Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn.
Richmond-area breweries' honors include:
Stone Brewing
First place in IPA for its Stone IPA.
Bingo Beer Co.
Second place in Saison for its Patio Vibes; third place in Pilsner for its Bingo Lager.
Ardent Craft Ales
Third place in Saison for its Ardent Saison.
Extra Billy’s Smokehouse & Brewery (Midlothian)
Third place in Specialty - Other for its Capital Kolsch.
Fine Creek Brewing Company (Powhatan)
Second place in Specialty Mixed for its Wine Barrel Aged Golden Sour; third place in Specialty Mixed for its Herbarium Wild Saison.
Garden Grove Brewing & Urban Winery
First place in Strong Ale for its Fergus Wee Heavy.
Trapezium Brewing Co. (Petersburg)
Second place in Wheat Beer for its Chasing Ponies.
The full list of 2020 Virginia Craft Beer Cup winners are:
BEST IN SHOW
First Place Black Hoof Brewing Company, Muzzle Loader Munich Dunkel
Second Place Cedar Run Brewery, Goats in the House Pilsner
Third Place Port City Brewing Company, Optimal Wit
AMBER ALE
First Place The Board Room VA, Ticket to Ride Red Ale
Second Place Random Row Brewing Co., Scouser Red Ale
Third Place 7 Dogs Brew Pub, Scottish 80
AMBER LAGER
First Place Fairwinds Brewing Company, High Barbary
Second Place Tasting Room at Mount Ida Reserve, First Edition
Third Place Mustang Sally Brewing Company, Half Moon Rising
BROWN ALE
First Place Old Ox Brewery, Black Ox Rye Porter
Second Place Ballad Brewing, Fast Mail Mild Ale
Third Place Rocket Frog Brewing Company, Wallops Island
BOCK
First Place Black Hoof Brewing Company, Broadside Maibock
Second Place Barking Rose Brewing Company + Farm, Dopplebock
Third Place Big Ugly Brewing, Accelerator
DARK LAGER
First Place Black Hoof Brewing Company, Muzzleloader Munich Dunkel
Second Place Gloucester Brewing Company, Mobjack Black
Third Place Maker’s Craft Brewery, Thurinigan
FRUIT/VEGETABLE
First Place Benchtop Brewing Company, Mermaid’s Lure
Second Place Elation Brewing Company, Rosé Gosé
Third Place Mustang Sally Brewing Company, Getaway Plan
Honorable Mention Stable Craft Brewing, Blueberry Blonde
IPA
First Place Stone Brewing Co., Stone IPA
Second Place Fairwinds Brewing Company, Howling Gale
Third Place Heliotrope Brewing, Oxfordcommadisiac
Honorable Mention Random Row Brewing Co., Windswell DIPA
SAISON
First Place Old Ox Brewery, Sightseer Saison
Second Place Bingo Beer Co, Patio Vibes
Third Place Ardent Craft Ales, Ardent Saison
PALE ALE
First Place Beltway Brewing Company, Approachable Guise
Second Place Twin Creeks Brewing Company, Keep Ya Distance Cream Ale
Third Place Barking Rose Brewing Company + Farm, Conviction
Honorable Mention Random Row Brewing Co., Mosaic Pale Ale
KOLSCH
First Place The Vanguard Brewpub & Distillery, House Beer
Second Place Sweetwater Taven, Barking Frog Kolsch
PALE LAGER
First Place Cave Hill Farms Brewery, Loafing Shed Lager
Second Place Port City Brewing Company, Helles Lager
Third Place Dynasty Brewing, Dynasty Lager
PILSNER
First Place Cedar Run Brewery, Goats in the House Pilsner
Second Place Tradition Brewing Company, Tradice
Third Place Bingo Beer Co, Bingo Lager
SPECIALTY – OTHER
First Place Blue Mountain Barrel House, Raspberries on Acid
Second Place Benchtop Brewing Company, Friar Storm
Third Place Extra Billy’s Smokehouse & Brewery, Capital Kolsch
SOUR
First Place Reason Beer, Gryffon’s Red
Second Place Audacious Aleworks, Anniversary Flanders Red Ale
SPECIALTY MIXED
First Place 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Company, Franc-n-Stein
Second Place Fine Creek Brewing Company, Wine Barrel Aged Golden Sour
Third Place Fine Creek Brewing Company, Herbarium Wild Saison
SPECIALTY – ALTERNATIVE
First Place That Damn Mary Brewing Company, Holden in the Rye
Second Place St. George Brewing Company, Honey Mead Lager
Third Place Dirt Farm Brewing, Honey Helles
SPECIALTY WOOD
First Place Caboose Brewing Company, Fireside Ale
Second Place 2 Silos Brewing Company, Barrel Reserve: Imperial Stout
Third Place Blue Mountain Barrel House, Dark Hollow
STOUT
First Place Dynasty Brewing, 838 Stout
Second Place Great Valley Farm Brewery, Stout
STRONG ALE
First Place Garden Grove Brewing Co., Fergus Wee Heavy
Second Place Lake Anne Brew House, 2020
Third Place Lake Anne Brew House, Quadiversary
Honorable Mention Tasting Room at Mount Ida Reserve, Murcielago Madison Stout
WHEAT BEER
First Place Port City Brewing Company, Optimal Wit
Second Place Trapezium Brewing Co., Chasing Ponies
Third Place Spencer Devon Brewing, Pontoon Bridges
