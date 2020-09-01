 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richmond-area breweries honored at 2020 Virginia Craft Beer Cup
0 comments

Richmond-area breweries honored at 2020 Virginia Craft Beer Cup

Only $5 for 5 months

Seven Richmond-area breweries took home a total of nine awards at the 2020 Virginia Craft Beer Cup.

The awards were announced Monday at the Bon Secours Training Center during a ceremony put on by the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild. This year’s event had a different feel compared to years past, with attendance trimmed down from typically more than 400 to 100-plus. Face masks and hand sanitizer abounded.

The all day even included discussion on the challenges facing the craft brewing industry as it seeks to rebound from economic hardship induced by the coronavirus pandemic. 

“The first three months we felt like we were in an absolute free fall. And folks just didn't know where they were going to land,” said Brett Vassey, the president and CEO of the Guild, adding that this year’s event was the most logistically challenging he’s overseen.

But starting in late April and May, as Virginia approached its Phase 2 and eventually Phase 3 of reopening, Vassey said the industry began to recover.

“We’re always optimistic. It’s gonna be a slow slog, it’ll be harsh, but they’ll come out of it, these guys are incredibly resilient,” Vassey said Monday.

This year’s competition included 267 beers in 21 categories ranging from Best in Show to Bock, Saison, Kolsch, Sour and Stout. The judging took place Saturday, July 25 at Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn.

Richmond-area breweries' honors include:

Stone Brewing

First place in IPA for its Stone IPA.

Bingo Beer Co.

Second place in Saison for its Patio Vibes; third place in Pilsner for its Bingo Lager.

Ardent Craft Ales

Third place in Saison for its Ardent Saison.

Extra Billy’s Smokehouse & Brewery (Midlothian)

Third place in Specialty - Other for its Capital Kolsch.

Fine Creek Brewing Company (Powhatan)

Second place in Specialty Mixed for its Wine Barrel Aged Golden Sour; third place in Specialty Mixed for its Herbarium Wild Saison.

Garden Grove Brewing & Urban Winery

First place in Strong Ale for its Fergus Wee Heavy.

Trapezium Brewing Co. (Petersburg)

Second place in Wheat Beer for its Chasing Ponies.

The full list of 2020 Virginia Craft Beer Cup winners are:

BEST IN SHOW

First Place Black Hoof Brewing Company, Muzzle Loader Munich Dunkel

Second Place Cedar Run Brewery, Goats in the House Pilsner

Third Place Port City Brewing Company, Optimal Wit

AMBER ALE

First Place The Board Room VA, Ticket to Ride Red Ale

Second Place Random Row Brewing Co., Scouser Red Ale

Third Place 7 Dogs Brew Pub, Scottish 80

AMBER LAGER

First Place Fairwinds Brewing Company, High Barbary

Second Place Tasting Room at Mount Ida Reserve, First Edition

Third Place Mustang Sally Brewing Company, Half Moon Rising

BROWN ALE

First Place Old Ox Brewery, Black Ox Rye Porter

Second Place Ballad Brewing, Fast Mail Mild Ale

Third Place Rocket Frog Brewing Company, Wallops Island

BOCK

First Place Black Hoof Brewing Company, Broadside Maibock

Second Place Barking Rose Brewing Company + Farm, Dopplebock

Third Place Big Ugly Brewing, Accelerator

DARK LAGER

First Place Black Hoof Brewing Company, Muzzleloader Munich Dunkel

Second Place Gloucester Brewing Company, Mobjack Black

Third Place Maker’s Craft Brewery, Thurinigan

FRUIT/VEGETABLE

First Place Benchtop Brewing Company, Mermaid’s Lure

Second Place Elation Brewing Company, Rosé Gosé

Third Place Mustang Sally Brewing Company, Getaway Plan

Honorable Mention Stable Craft Brewing, Blueberry Blonde

IPA

First Place Stone Brewing Co., Stone IPA

Second Place Fairwinds Brewing Company, Howling Gale

Third Place Heliotrope Brewing, Oxfordcommadisiac

Honorable Mention Random Row Brewing Co., Windswell DIPA

SAISON

First Place Old Ox Brewery, Sightseer Saison

Second Place Bingo Beer Co, Patio Vibes

Third Place Ardent Craft Ales, Ardent Saison

PALE ALE

First Place Beltway Brewing Company, Approachable Guise

Second Place Twin Creeks Brewing Company, Keep Ya Distance Cream Ale

Third Place Barking Rose Brewing Company + Farm, Conviction

Honorable Mention Random Row Brewing Co., Mosaic Pale Ale

KOLSCH

First Place The Vanguard Brewpub & Distillery, House Beer

Second Place Sweetwater Taven, Barking Frog Kolsch

PALE LAGER

First Place Cave Hill Farms Brewery, Loafing Shed Lager

Second Place Port City Brewing Company, Helles Lager

Third Place Dynasty Brewing, Dynasty Lager

PILSNER

First Place Cedar Run Brewery, Goats in the House Pilsner

Second Place Tradition Brewing Company, Tradice

Third Place Bingo Beer Co, Bingo Lager

SPECIALTY – OTHER

First Place Blue Mountain Barrel House, Raspberries on Acid

Second Place Benchtop Brewing Company, Friar Storm

Third Place Extra Billy’s Smokehouse & Brewery, Capital Kolsch

SOUR

First Place Reason Beer, Gryffon’s Red

Second Place Audacious Aleworks, Anniversary Flanders Red Ale

SPECIALTY MIXED

First Place 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Company, Franc-n-Stein

Second Place Fine Creek Brewing Company, Wine Barrel Aged Golden Sour

Third Place Fine Creek Brewing Company, Herbarium Wild Saison

SPECIALTY – ALTERNATIVE

First Place That Damn Mary Brewing Company, Holden in the Rye

Second Place St. George Brewing Company, Honey Mead Lager

Third Place Dirt Farm Brewing, Honey Helles

SPECIALTY WOOD

First Place Caboose Brewing Company, Fireside Ale

Second Place 2 Silos Brewing Company, Barrel Reserve: Imperial Stout

Third Place Blue Mountain Barrel House, Dark Hollow

STOUT

First Place Dynasty Brewing, 838 Stout

Second Place Great Valley Farm Brewery, Stout

STRONG ALE

First Place Garden Grove Brewing Co., Fergus Wee Heavy

Second Place Lake Anne Brew House, 2020

Third Place Lake Anne Brew House, Quadiversary

Honorable Mention Tasting Room at Mount Ida Reserve, Murcielago Madison Stout

WHEAT BEER

First Place Port City Brewing Company, Optimal Wit

Second Place Trapezium Brewing Co., Chasing Ponies

Third Place Spencer Devon Brewing, Pontoon Bridges

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News