Richmond-area coffee shops still buzzing thanks to safety measures and Americans' love of coffee

Jeff Stewart leaned casually against the wall inside Little Bean Coffee Co. in Mechanicsville recently, content to sip his iced coffee and watch the comings and goings of the Friday morning rush. On most days, Stewart rolls through this coffee shop, sometimes spending a matter of minutes, sometimes spending several hours working on his laptop.
By now, Little Bean owners and brothers Jett and Mike Odle know Stewart’s beverage of choice: iced coffee, never hot. There’s comfort in that familiarity, Stewart said on this morning as he watched folks walk out with any number of the 40+ lattes available at Little Bean, located at 7032 Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Despite a global pandemic that’s thrown the world into a tailspin, Stewart said he knows that when he stops into his local coffee shop, the greetings will be warm and the coffee icy — just the way he likes it.
Consumers, it seems, still want their coffee. Unlike a restaurant meal, which may be unavailable because many restaurants have had to close, or might be deemed too risky to consume even if restaurants are open, coffee is still a popular commodity.
The National Coffee Association released a report in October that showed, among other things, that the pandemic has not changed the amount of coffee consumers drink — roughly three cups per coffee drinker per day. Or how often they drink it — six in 10 Americans still drink coffee every day.
The NCA Blog reported in 2019, the latest year for data, that Americans spent an average of $2.99 on a cup of coffee from all sources (both quick and full service), an 8-cent increase from 2018. It reported that consumers were spending an average of $4.24 at “gourmet” coffee shops, also an 8-cent increase from 2018.
“People definitely have an affinity for coffee,” Stewart said, and pandemic or not, “they’re gonna get it.”
Even in the early months of the pandemic, when Little Bean closed its indoor counter to customers, Stewart said he would order online, pick up his coffee curbside and take it home to drink it.
Those habits further illustrate the NCA October report’s findings, which revealed that while more coffee drinkers are drinking at home — in-location coffee sales nationwide were down roughly 20% because of the pandemic — coffee establishments that adapted by offering curbside service and mobile app ordering saw increased traffic with those services.
Business from mobile apps increased 63% this year, according to the NCA report, while drive-thru orders increased 13%.
From a safety perspective, the report revealed that 48% of all coffee shop customers want to see staff wearing gloves and masks, and 44% want to see coffee shops requiring masks for customers.
At Richmond coffee stalwart Rostov’s Coffee & Tea, at 1618 W. Main St., owner Tammy Rostov said having an online structure in place largely kept them in business.
When the pandemic struck, “people in the beginning were very nervous that we were going to close, so they bought probably more coffee than they could drink in two months,” Rostov said, explaining that customers were buying bags of coffee to make at home — so much so that Rostov said the first month or so was a bit overwhelming.
“But I didn’t have to re-create the wheel” in order to serve customers online, she said.
This allowed the Rostov’s business model to pivot quickly, which was a blessing because it lost upward of 30% to 40% of its wholesale coffee business — which goes to restaurants — because so many eateries closed in March and April.
Brewed-coffee drinkers returned for their daily beverages over the summer and into fall, Rostov said, though recently reinstated state health mandates have once again prompted an uptick in online orders — an indication people are getting a bit nervous, she said.
While the company is still offering the walk-up order and window service, she misses the face-to-face interactions with her customers.
“I even miss the prickly ones,” she said, jokingly.
With the NCA’s findings that coffee drinkers average about three cups per day, those statistics could be contributing to Richmond’s coffee scene not just existing but growing.
Some long-standing businesses, such as Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co., are expanding, while new places are joining the scene.
Blanchard’s opened its second cafe Oct. 28 at 4930 Forest Hill Ave. Both stores – the other is on West Broad Street – are currently open for takeout only.
Stephen T. Robertson, Blanchard’s Licensed Q Arabica Grader, said by email that for 15 years, Blanchard’s has built upon its retail coffee sales of 12-ounce bags of coffee for grocery stores and other retail outlets, and 5-pound bags for wholesale customers.
“We’ve really leaned into that during the pandemic – even in our cafes – encouraging our customers to buy beans and continue to brew coffee at home,” he said. It’s those bean sales that “kept us stable throughout the pandemic.”
The cafes had been open for only five months when COVID-19 struck in March, Robertson said, so Blanchard’s dropped the limited food program it had in the cafes and “refocused our café on what we knew – 12-ounce bags of coffee.”
Safety has been the top priority for both staff and customers, he said, and despite having to try new ways of doing business, “we found quickly that customers still wanted to buy coffee to brew at home, and we are very grateful for their loyalty.”
Charlottesville-based Grit Coffee opened its first Richmond store in September, at 409 Libbie Ave., after testing the waters last year with a pop-up in downtown Richmond inside the Charlottesville-based Champion Brewing Co., a spot the brewery has since closed.
“Richmond, like Charlottesville, is a great coffee town,” said Grit General Manager Dan FitzHenry by phone earlier this year. The Richmond location is the sixth for Grit, which is also a coffee roaster and offers wholesale coffee services.
He said while lots of people drink coffee, how they consume it — either as a daily commodity or an infrequent luxury — varies.
For some, “coffee is fuel,” FitzHenry said, while for others, “coffee is a very special experience, [and] we’re mindful of both ends of that spectrum.”
That means by the cup or by the bag, “we have really great, interesting coffees that are approachable and affordable,” he said, noting that sales are still down about 50% from this time last year — though at the beginning of the pandemic in March, sales were down as much as 80%.
However, FitzHenry said, Richmond’s coffee consumption appears strong enough to support the increasing number of coffee establishments.
Grit is “used to being one of many in a small market,” he said, noting that Charlottesville also has its fair share of coffee houses and roasters. “We’re excited to be part of a vibrant coffee scene.”
Coffee newcomer Ever Better RVA, at 214 N. Lombardy St., just opened in October — about six months later than owners Taylor and TJ Dobrucky planned. In addition to coffee, they serve teas and health shakes. They have a walk-up window or limited indoor seating.
“It has been definitely hard,” Taylor Dobrucky said, adding that they diversified somewhat with the shakes and teas because “there are all these phenomenal coffee places, [and] we knew we were walking into the big dogs of coffee.”
She said there were several tense moments during the renovation process this year when they wondered whether they should pursue the dream or bag it. Ultimately, they chose to commit.
“It was definitely scary ... not knowing what the outcome is going to be,” she said.
Little Bean’s Jett Odle called the early months of COVID-19 “absolutely terrifying,” especially since the place had only been open since October 2019.
While the shop had a mobile app before the pandemic, having it during the pandemic was “paramount,” he said. Little Bean also started curbside ordering.
“The dynamic that drives people to get coffee didn’t change,” Odle said. “It’s a luxury, [but] it’s a necessity at the same time.”
Knowing that, and in order to maintain their business, “we retooled the way that we take orders, build orders, deliver orders, so that the customer who wants that daily pick-me-up ... they can still get that without having to sacrifice health and safety.”
Plus, coffee shops exist because they’re inviting spots around which a community gathers.
Little Bean is open for customers, but even with curbside service, having that 10 seconds of face-to-face time with people, to say ‘Good morning’ or ask them about their day, “has been really, really helpful,” Odle said. “People are looking for that — we’re all isolating; we’re all staying as far away from each other as we possibly can.”
He added: “We opened a coffee shop because we like people ... and being part of the community.”
Richmonder Alyssa McCartney and her roommate, Bridget Joseph, waited for their coffees outside Rostov’s earlier this month.
“It took awhile for me to go anywhere, but the last couple months, I felt like this is the one normal thing I could do,” McCartney said.
“Most of the coffee shops have this set up,” Joseph said, referring to some sort of walk-up window or curbside service, “which is nice — it makes the staff feel safe as well as us.”
The women said they live within walking distance of several coffee shops, including Rostov’s and nearby Lamplighter Coffee Roasters, and buy coffee at those places four to five times a week.
McCartney joked that she probably spends too much money on her weekly cups of coffee.
Joseph agreed. “I’ll always have a few dollars to spend on coffee.”
