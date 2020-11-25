Richmond-area coffee shops still buzzing thanks to safety measures and Americans' love of coffee

Coffee newcomer Ever Better RVA, at 214 N. Lombardy St., just opened in October — about six months later than owners Taylor and TJ Dobrucky planned. In addition to coffee, they serve teas and health shakes. They have a walk-up window or limited indoor seating.

“It has been definitely hard,” Taylor Dobrucky said, adding that they diversified somewhat with the shakes and teas because “there are all these phenomenal coffee places, [and] we knew we were walking into the big dogs of coffee.”

She said there were several tense moments during the renovation process this year when they wondered whether they should pursue the dream or bag it. Ultimately, they chose to commit.

“It was definitely scary ... not knowing what the outcome is going to be,” she said.

Little Bean’s Jett Odle called the early months of COVID-19 “absolutely terrifying,” especially since the place had only been open since October 2019.

While the shop had a mobile app before the pandemic, having it during the pandemic was “paramount,” he said. Little Bean also started curbside ordering.

“The dynamic that drives people to get coffee didn’t change,” Odle said. “It’s a luxury, [but] it’s a necessity at the same time.”